NLR driver facing DWI, other counts

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after officers say he drunkenly swerved on Interstate 40 before speeding up to more than 90 mph with two children in the car, an arrest report said.

A North Little Rock police officer reported seeing Bulmaro Campanur, 45, swerving at high speed on I-40 near the Pike Avenue exit Saturday. When the officer pulled him over, he saw Campanur's 16-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle, the report said.

Officers arrested Campanur on charges of DWI, reckless driving, refusal to submit to chemical test and two charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Campanur was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/31/2019