O-line target gets lift in competition

University of Arkansas offensive line target Garrett Hayes is one of the more athletic prospects at his position, but he recently proved his strength also is in the upper echelon of his peers.

Hayes, 6-5, 270 pounds, 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Athens, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Baylor, Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Houston, Oklahoma State and others.

Garrett Hayes highlights arkansasonline.com/331Hayes

He placed sixth in the 275-pound weight division at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet Division 2 in Abilene, Texas, on March 23. His squat was less than 50 pounds off his most recent best of 650 pounds set at a regional meet earlier in March.

He had personal bests of 385 in the bench press and 650 in the dead lift. Overall, he was pleased with his effort minus his squat.

"It was a fun meet, missed a couple of squats so I didn't get exactly where I wanted, but I have next year to look forward to so it's OK," Hayes said. "Overall it was a very fun competition."

Hayes' numbers are impressive considering his height and length, which make lifting more challenging. With that in mind, Athens Coach Zac Harrell was impressed.

"What he does in power lifting is pretty special," Harrell said. "He set PRs on his bench and his deadlft. His squat he didn't do as well. If he got what he typically gets in the squat, he would've got third in the state meet."

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry reached out to Hayes about the meet.

"He was proud of me," Hayes said.

Hayes is optimistic about improvement on all three lifts.

"My squat I can go to 650, maybe 660, at the moment," he said. "My bench can possibly go to 400, and my deadlift can possibly go to 660."

Harrell said Hayes is a special talent.

"Garrett is a really special athlete," Harrell said. "He's really unique. I've been doing this 15 years. I'm not sure I've ever had one that's like him."

Hayes stays busy as a four-sport athlete.

"Garrett is a kid that competes in almost every sport we have to offer here," Harrell said. "He competes in football, he competes in basketball, he power lifts, and he throws the shot and discus in track."

Hayes, who recently visited Arkansas for a third time, is planning to make some official visits this spring, but he hasn't decided on which schools.

Harrell said the school that lands Hayes will get someone with outstanding character and ability on the field.

"There's zero red flags with him," Harrell said. "Whoever gets him there's no doubt they're going to get themselves a pretty special player, and one I have no doubt is going to make it and be a big-time player wherever he goes."

While most his age are usually active on social media and like to post about themselves, Hayes is the opposite. He started a Twitter account in February of last year, but he has posted only two tweets while retweeting two others in over a year.

"That's something special about him and that obviously speaks to the way he's been raised and speaks to the great job his parents have done instilling values in him because he doesn't want attention," Harrell said "He's not going to put anything on social media. He's all about the team. He's all about what he can do to help make the people around him better."

Hayes shies away from talking about himself and rarely does interviews about his recruitment.

"This recruiting process, he enjoys it, but he doesn't like people putting him on a pedestal," Harrell said. "It really makes him feel uncomfortable because again he's such a team guy and such a special athlete he wants what's best for the team. Everything is about the people around him."

Sports on 03/31/2019