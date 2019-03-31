GOLF

Inbee Park out front

Inbee Park curled in an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for her second consecutive 5-under 67 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Kia Classic at Carlsbad, Calif., the final event before the major ANA Inspiration. Winless in a full calendar year, the seven-time major champion from South Korea had a one-stroke advantage over Nasa Hataoka after a low-scoring day in perfect conditions at Aviara Golf Club. Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory, Park had a 14-under 202 total. Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64. Thidapa Suwannapura was two strokes back after a 70. Mi Jung Hur shot a course-record 62 to join top-ranked Sung Hyun Park at 11 under. Hur had seven consecutive birdies on the back nine. Tied with Suwannapura for the second-round lead, Sung Hyun Park shot 71.

Sutherland in lead

Kevin Sutherland made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 3-under 69 and a three-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic at Biloxi, Miss. Tied for the first-round lead with Marco Dawson after a 65, Sutherland had a 10-under 134 total at Fallen Oak. Dawson was second after a 72 in the windy round. Sutherland, 54, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 second with a birdie on the par-3 third and also birdied the par-3 eighth. He opened the back nine with birdies on the par-4 10th and 11th and bogeyed the par-5 15th. Fred Couples and Billy Andrade were 5 under. Mike Goodes (68), Duffy Waldorf (69), Tom Byrum (72) and Scott Parel (72) were 4 under. Vijay Singh (72) and Colin Montgomerie (71) topped the group at 3 under. Defending champion Steve Stricker was 1 under after a 70. Bernhard Langer also was 1 under, shooting 72.

McDowell up by 1

Graeme McDowell one-putted the first 15 greens Saturday and shot his second consecutive 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Winless since 2016, the 39-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 15-under 201 total. He opened with a 73 in the tournament in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Chris Stoud was second, also shooting 64. Second-round leader Sungjae Im, likely needing a victory Sunday to get into the top 50 in the world and earn a Masters spot, had a 69 to drop into a tie for third with Aaron Baddeley (68) at 13 under. Mackenzie Hughes (66), Sepp Straka (67), Kelly Kraft (68) and Paul Dunne (70) were 11 under.

TENNIS

Barty wins Miami Open

Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open. The 22-year-old Australian, who was seeded 12th, won her fourth title and the biggest of her career. She improved to 18-3 this year and will rise next week to career-high ranking of No. 9. Barty won with a dominating serve and wide variety of shots from the baseline, repeatedly extending rallies with scrambling defense. She was broken just once and won 32 of 37 first-serve points. Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women's champion in the past five years, and she's the 14th different WTA titlist in 2019. Barty won a 14-stroke rally with a nifty backhand drop shot to go ahead 2-1 in the tiebreaker, and she was ahead the rest of the way. She outlasted Pliskova in a 20-point game to break at the start of the second set, smacked three consecutive aces for a 3-1 lead, and won eight of the final nine points. Roger Federer could become tennis' first repeat champion this year when he plays John Isner in the men's final today. Federer won Dubai early this month.

BASKETBALL

Nebraska hires Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg, the former NBA player who coached Iowa State and the Chicago Bulls, was hired Saturday to coach a Nebraska team that had big hopes this season but finished with a 19-17 record. He has strong ties to the school, which announced his hiring four days after seventh-year coach Tim Miles was fired. Hoiberg, dismissed by the Bulls in in December, agreed to a seven-year contract paying a total of $25 million. Hoiberg, 46, was born in Lincoln. His grandfather Jerry Bush was the Cornhuskers coach from 1954 to 1963. Another grandfather was a professor at Nebraska and his parents are graduates of the school. Hoiberg went 115-155 from 2010-15 with the Bulls. Before that, he had a successful five-year run as Iowa State's coach with an up-tempo, spread-the-floor offense. He went 115-56 and led the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and two Big 12 tournament titles.

James' season over

LeBron James' first season with the Lakers is over. The team announced Saturday he would sit out the remaining six games, allowing him more time to rest the first significant injury of his career. "After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season," the team said in a statement attributed to President Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka. "This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers." The Lakers added that James would accompany the team on its upcoming trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City. James was hurt in a victory over Golden State on Christmas and in his 16th season was forced to miss substantial time after being largely healthy since coming into the NBA as the first pick in the 2003 draft. He sat out 17 games before returning on Jan. 31, and the Lakers were unable to recover and make the playoffs. They are 34-42 after beating Charlotte 129-115 on Friday, with James scoring 27 points in what turned out to be his final appearance. It's the first time James won't play in the postseason since 2005, when he was in his second NBA season with Cleveland. He had appeared in the last eight NBA Finals. James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games.

3-pointers up again

It's official: In the NBA, this was the year of the three-pointer. Again. The NBA has set a record for three-pointers made for the seventh consecutive year, after the 25,808th of the season was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in three-pointers over last season -- and threes are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago. The league record for total three-pointers attempted was broken earlier this month, with 72,354 getting hoisted entering Saturday. The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 three-pointers was 2009-10. The 20,000 plateau was broken just three seasons ago, and this season's total is on pace to end up just shy of 28,000.

MOTOR SPORTS

Leclerc takes pole

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc confirmed he is a driver to be reckoned with by taking his first career pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday. The 21-year-old from Monaco topped all three sections of qualifying, having already been quickest in two of the three practice sessions over the weekend. Ferrari secured a 1-2 on the grid as four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel qualified in second place. Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was third, ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. After the disappointment of the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago, Ferrari has looked in ominous form with its drivers finishing 1-2 in all three practices sessions and throughout qualifying.Leclerc carried the day, even surpassing his own leading time on his last lap to set a new record in Bahrain of 1 minute, 27.866 seconds on the 3.3-mile circuit.

