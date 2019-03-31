Plucky Auburn set for 3rd powerhouse

Auburn's Bryce Brown answers a question during a news conference at the NCAA tournament college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Auburn is set to play Kentucky in the Midwest regional final on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nobody stepping onto the floor for Auburn in the Midwest Region semifinals today was recruited by Kentucky, the lone team standing in the way of the Tigers' first trip to the Final Four.

Nor were they recruited by Kansas. Or North Carolina.

Yet the fifth-seeded Tigers have already knocked off the Jayhawks and Tar Heels during their joyful romp through the NCAA Tournament. And if they manage to send Big Blue Nation and its roster loaded with NBA prospects back to Lexington, Coach Bruce Pearl's plucky bunch of overachievers will have brought down the three winningest programs in college basketball history.

Never has that been accomplished in an NCAA Tournament.

"I wasn't recruited by any of those schools, but I feel like everybody is beatable," said Tigers forward Horace Spencer, who might best encapsulate the dichotomy between the two programs.

Kentucky (30-6) is led by three freshman starters and a dominant sophomore in P.J. Washington, all of whom are likely first-round draft picks. In fact, Keldon Johnson, Ashton Hagans and EJ Montgomery had offers from Pearl -- and strongly considered Auburn -- before Wildcats Coach John Calipari swooped into the picture and offered them an opportunity to play at his NBA factory.

The trigger-happy Tigers (29-9), on the other hand, are comprised of overlooked, underappreciated guards and big men like Spencer, who has developed over four long years into a valuable player.

Together, they have the Tigers on the brink of history.

"It's bigger than basketball for us. Really, we're doing it for Auburn, because Auburn doesn't have that historic, winning tradition," Spencer explained. "It really feels good to see all the happy faces, all the smiles we're bringing to Auburn, you feel me? It feels good to make this history."

Just how historic? Consider this: Kentucky has won more Elite Eight games (14) than the Tigers have in the NCAA Tournament (10), and their only other trip to a regional final was 33 years ago.

Never has Auburn played in the Final Four, not even with Charles Barkley patrolling the paint.

The Tigers will have to take that next step without their most versatile player, Chuma Okeke, who tore the ACL in his left knee against the Tar Heels. Okeke had already scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds when he went down late in the game, costing the Tigers their best matchup problem.

"I don't feel like Chuma deserves that at all," said Auburn guard Bryce Brown. "He works so hard, spends so much time in the gym, makes sure his body is right. It's our job to pick him up."

Pearl made it clear the Tigers remain confident, though. What was already an enormous challenge may have become nearly insurmountable, but they are still planning to show up at Sprint Center.

Calipari would expect nothing else.

"He's gotten the program to where people are absolutely excited," he said. "I'm telling you, there is no team in the country playing better than them right now, and we have total respect."

The game itself figures to be an intriguing mish-mash of styles.

The Tigers dropped 17 three-pointers in their win over North Carolina, and were just as dynamic from beyond the arc against the Jayhawks. The Wildcats counter with length, size and the kind of brutalizing defense that Calipari has always demanded of his best teams.

"They'll be ready," said freshman Tyler Herro, who hit the go-ahead three-pointer and two crucial free throws in the Wildcats' semifinal victory over Houston. "They're playing as hot as any team in the country. I think they will play their game and be ready to go."

Kentucky and Auburn have already met twice with the Wildcats winning a nip-and-tuck game on the road and a blowout at Rupp Arena. If not for the Wildcats' close loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, they could be facing each other for the fourth time.

Brown broke the Auburn record with 133 three-pointers this season, and the Tigers have hit 438 in all, third-most in NCAA history. Calipari said he expects more of the same today.

"If you have really good shooters," he said, "why wouldn't you do it?"

Sports on 03/31/2019