Police seek two men after fatal shooting at northeast Arkansas store

A northeast Arkansas police department is searching for two men accused of shooting and killing someone on Saturday night, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a neighborhood convenience store in the 900 block of South 21st Street in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the Police Department. Police said when they arrived they found Malik Holliman, 20, of Blytheville had been fatally wounded.

“The investigation has resulted in the issuance of warrants for murder in the first degree for the arrest of 25-year-old Renaldre “Dre” Harris and 26-year-old Rakeem Harris, both of Blytheville,” Thompson said in the release.

Thompson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Holliman wasn't an employee at the store and the shooting wasn't a robbery.

Officers said Rakeem Harris may be traveling in a 2009 dark-colored 4-door Lincoln MKS sedan with Arkansas personalized license plate RHARRIS. Police also said that Renaldre Harris may be traveling in a 1984 light-colored Oldsmobile Cutlass with Arkansas antique license plate L8723.

Holliman's death is the eighth homicide this year in the town of about 14,000, and the third in March.