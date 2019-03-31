Repairs to close bridge for 5 days

Repairs to a bridge on Arkansas 230 near the Craighead County community of Dixie will require the bridge to be closed for five days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the bridge about three-fourths of a mile west of Dixie on Monday until repairs are complete, which is expected by Friday.

No traffic will be allowed access while the repairs take place and no detours are available, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with message boards and traffic drums.

