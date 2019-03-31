Searcy businesses picked for $500,000, show

— Coty Skinner of Searcy only applied for his home business to get a makeover by Small Business Revolution-Main Street because his wife insisted that he do so.

He’s glad he listened.

ARganic Woodwork is one of six businesses chosen by co-hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman to receive $500,000 in makeovers and be featured on season 4 of the eight-part online and Hulu series, which will air in the fall.

“I’m excited, a little overwhelmed. I still haven’t let it set in,” Skinner said last week. “Honestly, it was the last day of applications. … I really did not think I had a chance at all.”

The 32-year-old Afghanistan veteran makes custom wood products, including large tables for foster families, through the business he operates out of his garage. He and his wife, Meghan, are foster parents.

“Some of the producers came to visit, and they saw the garage. I made the top 12, and I was like, ‘Are you serious? I don’t have a storefront. I don’t have employees, yet.’ We talked about me becoming larger than what I am, moving out of the garage.

“One of the goals I want to do is not only hire veterans who are trying to transition into civilian life, because I’m a veteran myself, but hire children aging out of the foster system [to help them develop skills],” he said.

Skinner said he’d like to expand online sales as well.

More than 200 Searcy businesses applied to be selected for help and improvements. The show is sponsored by Deluxe, a national marketing company.

The five other businesses chosen are Savor + Sip, a coffeehouse and creperie; Zion Climbing Center; El Mercado, an ethnic market; Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant; and noomaLIFE, which offers yoga classes and more.

The winning businesses were announced March 15 during a Beats and Eats festival in downtown Searcy.

It’s been a whirlwind for the city since it won a national online contest among an original 12,000 applicants — the only one in Arkansas. Mat Faulkner, owner of Think Idea Studio in Searcy, got the ball rolling when he entered the city “on a whim.”

Residents rolled out the red carpet, held pep rallies, flooded social media with posts and earned a visit by producers in January. Searcy received the most votes in a nationwide contest.

Amy Burton, executive director of Main Street Searcy, has been a driving force in the contest. She said Small Business Revolution-Main Street will be filming in Searcy beginning this week.

On June 21, the show will do its “wrap-up filming,” Burton said. “We’ll have another big Beats and Eats-type event in town. It’ll be, ‘This is what we’ve done to the businesses; this is the transformation we’ve seen in the community.’”

In addition to helping the businesses, she said, the show will also pay for improvement projects around town.

“Later on, all six [businesses] will go to Deluxe headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and have an opportunity to really hone in on the marketing and promotion of their businesses,” Burton said.

Casey Cox of Searcy, co-owner of nooma, as local residents call it, said being selected is “a dream come true.”

The business, also owned by Nicole Hopkins of Little Rock, opened in Searcy 18 months ago and quickly expanded to Little Rock and Rogers.

“We could use some help on the business side,” Cox said. “We bit off quite a bit. We believe it’s part of God’s plan, so we just went with it.”

The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, as well as Pilates and other classes.

“Our mission is all about connecting you back to yourself,” she said. “We have a lot of members; lives are being changed and touched. Our whole goal is, you can take it outside of our doors, and it affects your life positively.”

Cox said everyone connected to the show, including Brinkman and Pennington, have been helpful.

“They’re great; they’re just like us. They’re very sweet and approachable,” Cox said.

Skinner said he was told that if he won, Pennington and Brinkman would come to his home before the announcement.

“I was the last stop [on Friday]. A camera crew came around 5:30, close to 6. Nobody was with them. I assumed, ‘I didn’t get it, and that’s OK,’” he said. “They (Pennington and Brinkman) snuck up and said, “Congratulations!’ It was a lot of fun meeting them.”

Cox said the producers asked her and Hopkins questions about the business and their goals on camera.

“They call it speed dating,” Cox said. “We both cried, of course. That’ll probably be on TV.”

Cox said that through this process, she has met Searcy business owners whom she didn’t know, and they are talking about collaborations on projects.

“It’s been really fun to see everybody come together,” she said.

Burton said she didn’t make the decision about which businesses were selected.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with the Deluxe team; we want everyone to know these decisions were not made lightly. They toiled and fretted and went back and forth. It was difficult for them, too, because they got to know business owners,” she said.

“I feel it’s a very good mix. There are businesses truly struggling to keep their doors open and businesses that are doing well, but they don’t know how to take it to the next level. … It’s about improving their businesses,” Burton said.

“It is so worth it. This whole experience, it’s kind of hard to describe almost,” she said. “It’s just been such an amazing process, and to be a part of it has just been phenomenal.

“I’ve been the Main Street director for 14 years now, so I know the struggles of the small-business owners, but I feel like so many people in the community, they don’t know the struggles.”

Burton said small businesses compete with other businesses, online sales and big-box retailers.

She said the businesses are to be commended for applying to be on the show.

“They didn’t just win an award. They are having to open up their businesses, expose their … weaknesses,” Burton said.

She said social-media comments about the businesses chosen include, “I’ve not heard of them. I didn’t know they were there.”

“That’s kind of the point,” Burton said. “There are a lot of small businesses in town that people just really don’t know about, and it’s letting people know they are there.

“It is so hard to run a business, and this just really is going to open the eyes for a lot of people who are really going to have an appreciation for what business owners go through.”

Skinner said he thanked his wife for encouraging him to apply for the business makeover.

“Yes, yes, absolutely, and I’ll never live it down, I’m sure,” he said, laughing.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.