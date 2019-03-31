Searcy couple starting Hispanic services center

— Through her friendship with a Hispanic family, Ruth Simpson wanted to find a way to give back to the Spanish-speaking community in Searcy.

Simpson and her husband, Jay Simpson, are forming El Puente Hispanic Services Center in Searcy as a way to help those families who do not speak English in the Searcy area. The translation of el punete is the bridge. The idea was born more than a decade ago.

“I didn’t know any Spanish, and I didn’t know any Hispanic people,” Ruth Simpson said. “Several years ago, we became friends with a family in town that is Hispanic. We believe this is a God-led thing. We became close friends to the point that we’d go on vacations together. At the time, we didn’t speak Spanish, and they didn’t speak English.

“But we were still drawn together.”

Simpson said she assisted that family as they made improvements to their home.

“I helped every night for a month, working from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.,” she said. “After that month spending all that time together, we became like family. After that experience, I thought, ‘I’m going to learn Spanish.’”

Simpson said she started researching online ways to learn Spanish.

“I studied for a whole year every single second that I could find,” she said. “Within a few months, I could hold conversations with them, and by the end of the year, I was doing pretty well.”

Simpson decided to take a Spanish class at Harding University in Searcy. A test of her ability showed she had the equivalent knowledge of four years of high school Spanish, which she had not taken.

“After that, I took one class a semester for several years to keep improving,” she said. “Through my friendship with that family, I discovered other Hispanic families in town. Suddenly, my eyes were open to how many Hispanic people there were — many do not speak English — and how many of them have problems communicating.”

Ruth said she started volunteering to translate for families.

“I did doctor visits, dentist visits, funeral processes, insurance companies, parent-teacher conferences and counseling sessions,” she said. “Anyplace where there was a need for communication, I just wanted to help on a deeper level, but I didn’t quite have a concrete plan.”

Simpson said a friend had visited the El Centro Hispano of Jonesboro, a services center that helps Spanish-speaking people with various things, including translation and communication, as well as language classes.

“In November [2018], we took a ride to Jonesboro to check out what they had there,” she said. “It just clicked. It’s like God pushed the go button, and it’s time. Things started falling into place.”

Jay said that about a month ago, an information meeting was held to discus the idea of a services center with members of the Searcy community.

“We decided to go the route of nonprofit so that it could be community-based,” he said. “Right now, we’re recruiting people to serve on the first board of directors. We had an interest meeting. We sent emails to a whole bunch of people we knew who would have potential interest in it. We had nearly 40 people show up at the meeting.”

Jay said a fundraising dinner was held not long afterward, and enough money was raised to pay for the filing fee and legal proceedings.

“Our name, El Puente, is registered through the Arkansas secretary of state’s office,” he said. “The next step, and it’s a big one, is the filing of the application to be a nonprofit.”

Jay said that while this was his wife’s idea for the Hispanic services center, they want it to last longer than they will.

“We need to come together as community members so it can be a true community-based nonprofit,” he said. “We don’t want this to start and die with us. We want it to go on forever, long after we’re gone.”

Jaclyn Seiders, the English for Speakers of Other Languages coordinator at Sydney Deener Elementary School in Searcy, said she is excited about what the Simpsons are doing.

“I think there is a need for that in our community,” Seiders said. “I know that is something [Ruth] has been very prayerful about, finding a way to help that community as much as possible. I’m excited to see this start going for them.”

Seiders said she needed to practice her Spanish and started meeting with Ruth at school to do so.

“I was interacting with a lot of the families,” Seiders said. “I got to know Ruth that way. Since I work with the Hispanic families through school, I was real excited when I saw this was happening.”

According to an information sheet provided by the Simpsons, the plan is for El Puente to offer social services, legal services and education services, as well as health services.

Some of the social services include interpretating, job referrals, housing and translation of documents.

Education services would include English and Spanish classes, citizenship courses, computer classes and summer academic programs.

Jay said a physical building is currently in the works.

“We think we know where we’re going to be,” he said. “It will probably be later this summer before we are actually able to open up.”

When the center does open, it will be open at limited times, Ruth said, with volunteers in the beginning.

“It will start out volunteer,” she said. “I imagine it being open limited hours, maybe in the afternoon, and let it grow. Eventually, we’ll need to have two or three employees.”

Ruth said she thinks El Puente will be a good place for Harding students to get service hours.

“We feel like we have enough resources where we can get enough volunteers to help with the programs that will be here,” she said.

The Simpsons, who attend the Church of Christ, said El Puente is a nondenominational, faith-based organization.

“We want this to be all-encompassing,” Ruth said. “Most of the Hispanic people we know are Catholic. We have a lot in common. Jesus is the common denominator. So I want it to be faith-based around that. I don’t want to exclude anybody to where they feel like they can’t be a part of it.”

For more information, email the Simpsons at jorrylin@yahoo.com.

