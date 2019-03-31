Spa City gears up for Chalk Walk

Temporary art masterpieces will cover some of the sidewalks of Hot Springs next month as Chalk Walk returns as part of the 10-day festival Arts & The Park -- Art Springs, according to information on the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance.

Teams of three to five youngsters -- in four age categories -- will each be assigned one square of sidewalk downtown and will have four hours to create their artwork. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon on April 27.

The theme for this year's event is "The Art of Literacy."

First-place winners in each category will receive $100 cash prizes. Second-place finishers will receive $50 and third-place finishers will get $25.

Last year, 27 teams competed. Adding to the fun this year will be an open, unjudged event for adults, according to the alliance.

Metro on 03/31/2019