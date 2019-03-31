State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 6, GEORGIA STATE 2

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (9-18, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) got a go-ahead home run from Troy Alexander in the seventh inning, then added three runs in the eighth to earn a series victory over Georgia State (8-19, 2-6) at Gary Hogan Field.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Riley Pittman's sacrifice fly, which allowed Christian Reyes to score, but the Panthers scored single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead. Ramon Padilla hit an RBI single in the fourth inning that scored Alexander to tie the game at 2-2. After Alexander's home run gave UALR a 3-2 lead, the Trojans got an RBI single from Garrett Scott, a sacrifice fly from Pittman, and Padilla walked with the bases loaded to put the game away.

Reliever Zach Ours (3-0) earned the victory after allowing 2 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over the final 31/3 innings. Starter Hayden Arnold went 52/3 innings, allowing both Georgia State runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

NO. 14 COASTAL CAROLINA 6-3, ARKANSAS STATE 0-7

Sky-Lar Culver went 4 for 5 with 5 RBI for Arkansas State University in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader to get a series victory over No. 14 Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

Culver hit a two-run single in the first inning and Tyler Duncan added a sacrifice fly as the Red Wolves went ahead 3-0. Culver added an RBI single in the fourth inning to put ASU (19-9, 7-2) ahead 4-0, but the lead was cut in half after Zach Biermann hit RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings. Kyle Skeels hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth to bring the lead down to 4-3, but Culver countered with a two-run double and Justin Felix added an RBI double down the left-field line in the ninth to put the game away.

Drew Tipton and Kyle MacDonald had two hits each for Arkansas State, which finished with 12 as a team. Reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week Nate Alberius (4-1) earned the victory, allowing 2 earned runs on 7 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts over 51/3 innings.

The Chanticleers (20-8-1, 7-2) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning of the first game on Biermann's two-run single, then made it 3-0 in the fifth when Scott McKeon scored on Cory Wood's sacrifice fly. Skeels hit a home run and an RBI single from Wood made it 5-0 in the seventh inning.

The Red Wolves were held to five hits, coming from MacDonald, Felix, Andrew Leggo, Jake Jablonski and Tyler Duncan.

SOUTHLAND

TAMU-CORPUS CHRISTI 9-7, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 8-6

Itchy Burts hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Steven Rivera-Chijin as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-11, 8-4 Southland Conference) claimed a series victory with a 10-inning victory the first game of a doubleheader over the University of Central Arkansas (12-16, 6-6) at Chapman Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Islanders then swept the series and the doubleheader in the nightcap.

Tyler Smith hit a two-run double in the first inning to give the Bears an early 2-0 lead, but the Islanders countered with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game. It didn't remain that way long, as Smith hit a three-run home run in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning, but UCA got the runs back in the top of the fifth when Smith hit an RBI double and scored when Christian Brasher reached on an error by Islanders second baseman Tyler Mendoza. The Bears' final run came on a Josh Ragan sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, giving UCA an 8-5 lead, but the Islanders tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch, an RBI single and an RBI groundout.

Ragan and Smith both went 3 for 5 to lead the Bears offensively. Right-hander Connor Williams took the loss after allowing the winning run in the 10th on 2 hits with 1 walk over the final 2 innings.

In the second game, Luke Marbach drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to secure the doubleheader sweep. Bryce Dodd led the Bears by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored. Ragan and Beau Orlando had two hits each for UCA.

SWAC

UAPB 14,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 2 (7)

Larry Sims' two-run home run as part of a four-run fifth inning sparked the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (5-21, 2-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a victory over Texas Southern (7-17, 5-6) on Saturday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Sims' home run, his third of the season, was one of three UAPB home runs. Bryce Roesch hit his second home run of the season in the second inning as part of a 3-for-4 day with 2 RBI. Ricardo Sanchez also hit his second home run of the season -- a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Sanchez, Sims, Justin Robinson and Nick Kreutzer had two hits each for the Golden Lions, who finished with 12 as a team. Peyton Burks (2-6) earned the victory, allowing both Texas Southern runs -- only 1 was earned -- on 7 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts over 52/3 innings. Reliever Jordan O'Guinn went 11/3 innings, giving up just 1 hit and 1 walk. He entered the game in a bases-loaded jam, but didn't allow any runs.

