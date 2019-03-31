BASKETBALL

Grizzlies call up Hannahs

Guard Dusty Hannahs, a Little Rock native who played at the University of Arkansas, has signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Saturday.

Hannahs, 25, was called up from the G League Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 14.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 49 games this season while shooting a G League-leading 92.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite playing just two seasons at Arkansas after transferring from Texas Tech, Hannahs scored 1,047 career points for the Razorbacks. He averaged 15.4 points in 68 games.

Hannahs signed with Memphis as an undrafted free agent after helping Arkansas reach the NCAA Tournament as a senior during the 2016-17 season.

BASEBALL

Henderson State falls to East Central

East Central (Okla.) used a four-run fourth inning to defeat Henderson State University 7-4 on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Joseph Shepherd went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI to lead Henderson State (15-15, 9-10 Great American Conference).

In other Great American Conference games Saturday, Southwestern Oklahoma State (15-15, 11-10 GAC) swept Arkansas Tech University (21-13, 14-7) 10-0 and 2-0 in Weatherford, Okla. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State (19-14, 9-11) shut out Harding University (21-13, 12-9) 5-0 in Alva, Okla.

SOFTBALL

Central Arkansas shut out in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas managed four hits in a 1-0 loss to Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.

Oakley Sisemore, Cylla Hill, Kaylyn Shepherd and Erin Blackburn each had a hit for the Bears (18-19, 5-7 Southland Conference).

Arkansas Tech goes batty in victory

Paty Loredo went 3 for 5 with 6 RBI as Arkansas Tech broke the school record for hits in a single game with 21 in a 14-9 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State in the first game of a doubleheader in Russellville.

Sarah Coronado hit a walk-off two-run home run to give the Golden Suns (24-12, 18-6 Great American Conference) a 6-5 victory in the second game.

In other Great American Conference games Saturday, Elisa Favela went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run for Southern Arkansas University (32-6, 23-3) in the first game of a doubleheader sweep, 8-0 and 14-0, over Oklahoma Baptist (12-26, 6-20) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Haley Cornell and Haley Godeaux scored in the first game as the University of Arkansas at Monticello (18-12, 11-11) lost 3-2 and 2-1 to Southern Nazarene (20-17, 15-11) in Bethany, Okla.

