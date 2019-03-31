Sustainable forestry, wood products summit planned

— What began as part of a conversation a year ago between U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs, R-Ark., and Ouachita Baptist University President Ben Sells has evolved into the 2019 Innovation Summit: Sustainable Forestry and Wood Products for the Future.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 in Ouachita Baptist University’s Walker Conference Center. The summit is co-sponsored by the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce, Henderson State University and Innovate Arkansas at Winrock International.

“During that conversation, Congressman Westerman, who is a national leader in this area, said Arkansas is a leader in forestry and timber, but more innovation using those products seems to be taking place in other states,” Sells said.

“We have all the trees … 19 million acres of timber … but not much innovation. After he made these comments, something started clicking in my mind,” he said.

“Our students here at Ouachita Baptist University are very entrepreneurial. As a university, we are trying to be more innovative, so I began to wonder how we could do something innovative relative to the timber industry,” Sells said.

“The idea is simple — call people together, and see if we can dream a larger dream of how to take more advantage of our natural resource,” Sells said. “Ouachita Baptist University sits just outside the Ouachita National Forest, on a bluff overlooking the Ouachita River. Let’s do something. … Let’s convene some people, get some speakers and fire the imaginations of our students … and others who attend this conference. Let’s fire their imaginations.

“We contacted Congressman Westerman, and he agreed to be the keynote speaker.”

Westerman will speak at 8:35 a.m., following Sells’ welcome address at 8.

“The working forests of Arkansas and across our country provide a wide variety of benefits, including cleaner air, cleaner water, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and jobs supporting local economies,” Westerman said. “More and more people are recognizing that the U.S. has an incredible opportunity to drive win-win solutions across industries that use wood products, and promising research and advancements are discovering new products that can be produced from sustainable, renewable forests.

“I’m looking forward to speaking at Ouachita Baptist University on exciting opportunities ahead and how sustainable forestry and wood products are key to the future of environmental stewardship and rural economic growth,” said Westerman, who is an engineer and forester by trade and serves on the Committee on Natural Resources and is a ranking member of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee.

Sells said the upcoming Innovation Summit will address three categories pertaining to sustainable forestry and wood products for the future: building products, consumer products and biochemical products.

Additional speakers will include the following:

• Jody Doak, plant manager for Highland Pellets in Pine Bluff, at 9:35. He has 25 years of experience in the fiber and energy sector, overseeing product development and process optimization.

• David Sanders, director of Innovate Arkansas at Winrock International, at 10:40. Sanders is a 1997 graduate of Ouachita and served in the Arkansas General Assembly from 2011 to 2019, first as a member of the House of Representatives, then the Senate.

• Joe Fox, state forester with the Arkansas Forestry Commission, at 11:10. He is director of the Arkansas Forestry Commission and chairman of the Forest Resource Management Committee of the National Association of State Foresters.

• Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, following lunch at 11:40. He is a leader in the innovation of cross-laminated timber, a product made from layers of solid-sawn lumber.

Registration for the 2019 Innovation Summit is $35, which includes lunch and breaks. There is no registration fee for students. Registration can be made online at obu.edu/forestryinnovation.

“We don’t know if we will have 75 people or 275 people. We are not gauging our success by the number of attendees but by starting more conversations, by becoming more innovative,” Sells said.

“More innovative use of our natural resources will provide jobs, help our families, our state and this region … and attract students to our universities,” he said.

“Education is a large part of our effort with coordinating events where the focus is on innovation,” said Shelley Loe, executive vice president of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. “In this case, we understand that we grow more trees than we use. … Approximately 40 percent of our pine trees are not being used. There is a large opportunity to use that 40 percent. … There are endless possibilities. If we are very, very lucky, the students who come up with innovative uses of timber will come back here to live and work.

“Timber and education are two of Clark County’s greatest assets. As Ben said, we want to fire their imaginations with this summit.”

For more information, contact Loe (870) 246-5542 or shelley@arkadelphiaalliance.com or visit obu.edu/forestryinnovation.