Texas Tech headed to Final Four

Texas Tech players celebrate on the court Saturday after the Red Raiders defeated Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Regional final of the NCAA Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. Texas Tech advances to its first Final Four.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One player came all the way from Italy. Another arrived from rural Illinois after a stop in South Dakota. Still another could've gone a lot of places but chose to stay home and see if he could help Texas Tech make the big time.

It can't get much bigger than this.

Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard, a former head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and his unheralded team notched a victory Saturday for everyone with a chip on their shoulder, grinding out a 75-69 victory over Gonzaga that's sending the Red Raiders to the Final Four.

Davide Moretti of Bologna, Italy, made the two most important three-pointers of his life to open a sliver of a cushion. Then the defense sealed the deal, and wrapped up a trip to college basketball's biggest stage for the first time in the 94-year history of the program.

"Texas Tech is going to the Final Four," Beard said. "Some of you look surprised. But Texas Tech is going to the Final Four."

Anyone who has caught even a glimpse of this team's nation-leading defense wouldn't have been surprised. It was typical of the Red Raiders (30-6) -- in this case, an inch-by-inch takedown of the nation's most prolific offense, punctuated by Tariq Owens' major rejection of Rui Hachimura with 56 seconds left -- one of Texas Tech's 7 blocked shots, to go with 9 steals and 16 forced turnovers.

"It's real. That defense is real," Gonzaga Coach Mark Few said. "It impacted us tonight. They took a lot of balls tonight."

Jarrett Culver, an NBA prospect who chose his hometown college over several other suitors, led the Red Raiders with 19 points. Matt Mooney, out of Wauconda, Ill., and playing as a graduate transfer from South Dakota, had 17.

But, as usual, the biggest stats came on defense.

Texas Tech held the Bulldogs to 42 percent shooting, some 10 points below their average. This was only the fourth time Gonzaga was held under 70 this season. In short, the Red Raiders gave Gonzaga very little room to breathe.

After falling behind by 7 points late, Gonzaga (33-4) chipped away and pulled within 71-69 on Zach Norvell Jr.'s putback with 11 seconds left. But Josh Perkins reached over the end line and tipped the ball out of Mooney's hand as he was inbounding, and the refs called a technical.

"I just reached at it," Perkins said. "It was a bonehead play, something I'll think about forever."

Moretti (12 points) did the honors -- sinking the technical free throws to ice the game.

Texas Tech wasn't picked to do much after losing players from the team that stalled out at the Elite Eight last year. But as the preseason, then the regular season, wore on, Beard said opposing coaches kept telling him the Red Raiders might be something special.

He relished putting a large chip on his players' shoulders, telling them they had to work harder because they weren't the All-Americans and NBA prospects that dot the rosters of some of those bigger, more-famous teams.

A good story line, for sure. But Beard might be changing his tune ever so slightly.

"I don't mind the underdog, chip-on-the-shoulder story, but it disrespects these players a little bit when people don't understand, we have really good college players," he said. "We have one of the best teams in the country this year."

Photo by AP/MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ

