Trump irked, vows to slash 3 nations' aid

A detainee stands in a makeshift encampment Friday with hundreds of others under the border bridge in El Paso, Texas. Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed in recent weeks by a surge in unauthorized crossings.

MEXICO CITY -- President Donald Trump said he's going to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to three Central American countries in retaliation for what he called their lack of help in reducing the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.

The move comes as Trump escalates a confrontation with Mexico and Central America over a surge in irregular migration, largely involving children and families seeking asylum.

Trump has already warned that he could close the U.S.-Mexico border -- or at least large stretches of it -- this week unless Mexico takes further steps to halt migrants heading north.

The State Department said in a statement Saturday that it would be "ending ... foreign assistance programs for the Northern Triangle" -- a region representing El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The aid involves nearly $500 million in fiscal 2018 funds and millions more left over from the previous fiscal year.

Trump's decision comes after a monthslong battle in the U.S. government over the aid program, which grew substantially under President Barack Obama's administration and was intended to address the root causes of migration -- violence, a lack of jobs and poverty.

Just on Friday, Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security, signed what the department called a "historic" memorandum of cooperation on border security in Central America.

One former U.S. official said there was "chaos" Saturday in the State Department and embassies overseas as officials tried to figure out whether they had to cancel existing contracts, or simply not renew them. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because of diplomatic sensitivities.

The number of migrant apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border has been soaring, with more than 76,000 people taken into custody in February, most from Central America. On Friday night, during a trip to Florida, Trump faulted governments in the region for the increase.

"I've ended payments to Guatemala, to Honduras and El Salvador. No more money is going there anymore," Trump told reporters. "We were giving them $500 million. We were paying them tremendous amounts of money, and we're not paying them anymore because they haven't done a thing for us."

Democratic officials, aid groups and former officials said Trump's action could boomerang, by shrinking or eliminating some of the very programs keeping would-be migrants in Central America.

"Ironically, our goals of having people stay and thrive in El Salvador are very similar to the current administration's," said Ken Baker, chief executive of Glasswing International, which runs education, health and entrepreneurship programs in El Salvador and receives USAID funding. "Through our programs we've been able to provide opportunities and the belief that they [would-be migrants] can thrive here."

"The key is to get to them before" they leave for the United States, he said. "When you're talking about the problem at the border in the U.S., it's already too late."

Jim Nealon, a former U.S. ambassador to Honduras, said Trump doesn't seem to understand the way the Central American aid program works. The U.S. government doesn't give the money to foreign governments, but rather "to programs designed and implemented by the U.S., with the cooperation of governments and civil society," he said. Much of them are administered by nonprofit groups.

He also said Central American governments aren't seeking to send their citizens to the United States. "To the contrary, they already cooperate with us in trying to deter migration. But they can't prevent their citizens from leaving the country."

It was unclear whether Congress would attempt to block Trump's decision to shift the Central American aid elsewhere.

A delegation of congressional Democrats visiting El Salvador on Saturday called the move "counterproductive" and said they would "do everything in our power to push back on the president's misguided approach to Central America." The group included Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke out Saturday against cutting off aid to Central America, declaring that "foreign assistance is not charity; it advances our strategic interests and funds initiatives that protect American citizens."

CARAVAN FEARS

Unauthorized crossings of the U.S. border have hit their highest level in a decade, although they are still well below the peak of 1.6 million in 2000. But the migrant flow has changed in character. While most migrants used to be Mexican men, now they are asylum-seeking families who are entitled to protections under federal law.

Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed in recent weeks by the arrival of large numbers of Central American families and children, many of whom are being quickly released into local communities because of a lack of detention space.

A Trump administration official said Saturday that border officials are aiming to more than quadruple the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern border each day.

Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned to Mexico at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports to wait out their cases, the official said. They are allowed to return to the U.S. for court dates. The plan was announced Jan. 29, partially to deter false claimants from coming across the border. With a backlog of more than 700,000 immigration cases, asylum seekers can wait years for their cases to progress, and officials say some people game the system in order to live in the U.S.

Officials hope to have as many as 300 people returned per day by the end of the week, focusing particularly on those who come in between ports of entry, said the official, who had knowledge of the plans but was unauthorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The announcement of the aid cutoff comes as a new caravan of about 2,000 Central Americans and Cubans is crossing Mexico.

Over the past year, Trump has seized on the formation of caravans of U.S.-bound migrants as evidence that Mexico and Central America are doing little to discourage migration.

Authorities in the region have said they are taking what measures they can under their laws. Mexico, for example, has offered thousands of temporary humanitarian visas to migrants permitting them to stay and work in the country.

Raul Lopez, vice minister of justice in El Salvador, said in an interview Friday that the flow of migrants from his country was actually slowing.

"We see that as proof that our investment -- and the investment of the international community -- in social issues is working," he said. "U.S. assistance has had a positive impact in reducing migration from El Salvador, but we need more help to continue this fight."

Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said last week that a new caravan of migrants from Central America could be forming with more than 20,000 people, and she pledged to form a "containment" line around Mexico's narrow Tehuantepec Isthmus to stop migrants from continuing north.

The "mother of all caravans" expected to depart from Central America has begun by looking more like the baby of all caravans, after a group of about 40 migrants left Saturday for the U.S. from the capital of El Salvador.

It was not immediately clear whether they planned to meet with other migrants from Guatemala and Honduras, but the Honduran government denied there was another caravan forming in its country.

In a statement Friday, Honduran Foreign Minister Maria Dolores Aguero suggested that such assertions could actually spur aspiring migrants to come together in larger groups.

"I respectfully suggest that information of this kind be shared with the government of Honduras prior to making public statements that, as we have seen, ultimately become triggers for action by organizations that activate and lead these forms of migratory mobilization," Aguero said.

CLOSING BORDER

Trump on Friday mentioned the possibility of closing the border with Mexico and revisited it in tweets Saturday, blaming Democrats and Mexico for problems at the border.

"It would be so easy to fix our weak and very stupid Democrat inspired immigration laws," Trump tweeted Saturday. "In less than one hour, and then a vote, the problem would be solved. But the Dems don't care about the crime, they don't want any victory for Trump and the Republicans, even if good for USA!'

As far as Mexico's role, he tweeted: "Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico!"

When reporters asked Trump on Friday what closing the border could entail, he said "it could mean all trade" with Mexico and added, "We will close it for a long time."

A substantial closure could have an especially heavy impact on cross-border communities from San Diego to south Texas, as well as supermarkets that sell Mexican produce, factories that rely on imported parts and other businesses across the U.S.

The U.S. and Mexico trade about $1.7 billion in goods daily, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said closing the border would be "an unmitigated economic debacle" that would threaten 5 million American jobs.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday his country was doing its part to fight migrant smuggling. Criminal networks charge thousands of dollars a person to move migrants through Mexico, increasingly in large groups toward remote sections of the border.

"We want to have a good relationship with the government of the United States," Lopez Obrador said. He added: "We are going to continue helping so that the migratory flow, those who pass through our country, do so according to the law, in an orderly way."

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign relations secretary, tweeted that his country "doesn't act based on threats" and is "the best neighbor" the U.S. could have.

