Ukraine's 39 presidential candidates await voters' decision today

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center, poses for a selfie with a supporter after a public prayer ahead of Sunday's presidential election at the monument of Prince Volodymyr the Great Monument, the leader of Kievan Rus, in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

KIEV, Ukraine -- Ukrainians today will choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million people out of troubles including endemic corruption, a struggling economy and a war with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.

If no candidate gets an absolute majority of the votes today, then a runoff between the top two will be held April 21.

All of the leading candidates advocate Ukraine eventually joining NATO and the European Union, and the election will be closely watched by those organizations for indications of whether the country is developing democratic processes.

Concern about the election's freedom and fairness spiked last week after the country's interior minister said he was looking into hundreds of claims that campaigners for President Petro Poroshenko and for Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister making her third run at the presidency, were offering money to voters to support their candidates.

One of the candidates, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 41, is famous for his TV portrayal of a schoolteacher who becomes president after a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral.

Like his TV character, Zelenskiy the candidate has focused strongly on corruption. He proposes a lifetime ban on holding public office for anyone convicted of corruption, and he calls for a tax amnesty under which someone holding hidden assets would declare them, be taxed at 5 percent and face no other measures. He also calls for direct negotiation with Russia on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Poroshenko, the 53-year-old incumbent, came to power in 2014. The bulk of his fortune came from the Roshen confectionery company, hence his nickname, "The Chocolate King."

Critics denounce him for having done little to combat Ukraine's corruption and for failing to end the war in the east. He has made economic changes that pleased international lenders but that burdened Ukrainians with higher utility bills.

He did, however, score significant goals for Ukraine's national identity and its desire to move out of Russia's influence. He signed an association agreement with the EU so Ukrainians now can travel visa-free to the bloc. And he pushed successfully for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be recognized as self-standing rather than as just a branch of the Russian church.

Poroshenko reinforced the religious issue on Saturday, even though campaigning is not allowed on the day before elections, by holding public prayers with the head of the new Ukrainian church.

Tymoshenko is playing heavily to the economic distress of millions of Ukrainians. She has promised to reduce prices for household gas by 50 percent within a month of taking office, calling the price increases introduced by Poroshenko "economic genocide."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/31/2019