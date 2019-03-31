Voting set to start on Fayetteville bond issues

FAYETTEVILLE -- Early voting starts Tuesday on 10 measures that if passed would allow the city to issue bonds totaling more than $226 million to pay for various projects using sales-tax revenue.

The projects cover roads and trails, parks, drainage, renovations to public buildings, new police and fire stations, economic development and creating an arts corridor and parking structure downtown.

The city already has a 1 percent sales tax on the books, so the projects would be paid for without a tax increase.

Election day is April 9.

Supporters say projects in the city's bond referendum are vital to maintain the quality of life as the county's population grows and that young people will benefit the most because the projects will take years to complete.

Critics oppose the nature of sales taxes altogether, saying they unfairly burden the poorest residents.

Voters approved the city's most recent bond package in 2006, authorizing $110 million in projects. It resulted in a sales-tax increase of a quarter of a percentage point and an extension of a three-quarter percent sewer tax that voters approved in 2001.

Money from the 2006 bond referendum was spent on street and bridge projects.

The sales-tax rate in Fayetteville is 9.75 percent. The city's portion of that is 2 percent, Washington County's 1.25 percent and the state's is 6.5 percent. An additional 2 percent hotel, motel and restaurant tax is collected to pay for parks and tourism.

One percent of the city's portion is what voters are being asked to continue in the coming election. It generated about $22.3 million last year, and is projected to generate about $22.6 million this year, said Paul Becker, the city's chief financial officer.

Sixty percent of the other 1 percent goes into the city's general fund for operations. The other 40 percent goes into the capital fund for various projects.

The 10 measures will appear separately on the ballot. The first question, which would pay off the old debt and authorize the new bonds, has to pass for any of the others to pass.

Altogether, the projects will take years to complete. Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the bond issue projects will touch just about every aspect of city life.

A resident-led campaign urging voters to support the entire bond referendum, called 10 for Fayetteville, has raised $23,250, according to its March filing with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. Mailers have gone out and a stump event was held Thursday at the Walton Arts Center.

No formal group opposing the bond referendum has filed with the Ethics Commission, but Clint Schnekloth, pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, said he plans to vote against all 10 measures.

Schnekloth said he opposes using sales-tax revenue to pay for city projects. He described the tax as regressive, putting the most burden on the poorest people.

It may only be a penny on the dollar, but pennies matter to some people, Schnekloth said. Property taxes would be a less regressive way to pay for infrastructure needs such as roads and drainage, he said.

Contributions from the wealthiest residents could pay for some of the other measures, such as the arts corridor, Schnekloth said.

"The flashy ones, the ones that are nice -- I think the 10 richest people living in Fayetteville should just pay for them outright," he said. "I mean I'm joking by phrasing it that way, but that's really the way a lot of great parks are built everywhere."

Schnekloth also said he recognizes the need for some measures. He would support the transportation, drainage and fire items if paid for in some other way. He said he opposes new police buildings because he feels the same people disproportionately burdened with a sales tax typically get the most attention from police.

Schnekloth said he adamantly opposes using public money to foster private investments, which is an aspect of the economic development bond issue. He also said the arts corridor would cater to a certain class of people, rather than serve the most marginalized communities in the city.

It's time for a fresh start on the way the city pays for major projects, Schnekloth said.

Becker agreed that the nature of a sales tax is regressive. However, it's the only way the state allows cities to generate the millions needed for major projects, he said.

Property taxes for cities are capped at 5 mills. Becker estimated that equates to about $8 million annually. Other sources of revenue include turnbacks from the state, fees and fines.

It's an issue the Legislature needs to address, Becker said.

"We are a high-growth area," he said. "You can't generate the infrastructure you need in any other manner but sales taxes. And your people are only going to have an appetite for sales taxes costing so high."

George Shelton, a political consultant behind the 10 for Fayetteville campaign, said most residents he has encountered who oppose a certain bond measure often support others. Someone not keen on the arts corridor idea can see the need to address flooding, for example.

"The vast majority of people we've talked with are either entirely supportive or are going to show up and vote for all of the initiatives except the one they don't like."

Support for all 10 bond issues has received endorsements from the police and fire unions, Fayetteville Youth Baseball, Chamber of Commerce, Walton Arts Center Council, Dickson Street Merchants Association, TheatreSquared and the library's board of trustees.

The projects in the bond referendum represent the culmination of years of city plans and the public input that helped shape those plans, Jordan said. If only some or none of the bond issues pass, Jordan said the city will deal with the hand it is dealt.

"I feel like I've done my part, and I've given it all I can. Now it's up to the people."

Photo by J.T. Wampler

Jeffrey Murdock, 7, plays Thursday at the Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. City voters will head to the polls April 9 to decide whether to continue a 1-cent sales tax to pay for more than $226 million in projects. Expansion of the center is on the list of parks projects, with plans for a multipurpose room, teaching kitchen and more storage space.

Metro on 03/31/2019