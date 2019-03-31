Youngsters come through for Mets, beat Nationals

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 11, NATIONALS 8

WASHINGTON -- Pete Alonso and the rest of these new-look Mets are playing just how the club had hoped.

It's just two games, of course, but 2-0 is better than 0-2 -- which is where the Washington Nationals are as they adjust to life without Bryce Harper.

Alonso contributed three hits, two RBI and a pair of nifty stretch plays at first base in Game 2 of his major league career, and fellow youngsters J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith all played a part in lifting the Mets past the Nationals 11-8 on Saturday.

"We kind of figured that would be the case -- that these guys were going to come up and contribute. That's one of the reasons we wanted them on the team or we went and acquired those guys," second-year Manager Mickey Callaway said. "We saw that talent and knew they would be impactful players. They definitely came through today."

Davis delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning, Smith drove in a pair of runs and so did McNeil, who had four hits in front of a crowd that featured pockets of New York fans chanting "Let's go, Mets!" and "Where is Harper?"

Smith is 23, Alonso 24, Davis 25 and McNeil 26.

None debuted earlier than 2017.

"You've got [Alonso] trying to knock down outfield walls. J.D.'s making great plays behind me. And Jeff McNeil is hitting the ball all over the yard," Mets starter Noah Syndergaard said. "It's fun to watch. I look forward to a lot more of that this season."

Alonso's first game in the majors came Thursday on opening day.

"This is the most fun I've had playing baseball," he said. "I feel blessed, and I'm living the dream right now. I'm just having a blast out there."

Another offseason acquisition by agent-turned-GM Brodie Van Wagenen, closer Edwin Diaz, picked up his second save with one pitch by getting Kurt Suzuki to fly out with a man on in the ninth after Seth Lugo let a seven-run lead shrink to three.

Much earlier, Syndergaard and Stephen Strasburg, left with identical lines: 6 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits. This one came down to the bullpens, and while neither fared that well, Washington's rebuilt version really flopped.

Justin Wilson (1-0) threw a perfect seventh to earn the victory. Otherwise, it was an adventure out there.

Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) was booed off the mound in his return from Tommy John surgery after entering a 4-4 game in the eighth and allowing all four batters he faced to reach base.

PHILLIES 8, BRAVES 6 Bryce Harper homered deep into the second deck in right-center field for his first hit with Philadelphia and celebrated with an emphatic curtain call, highlighting Philadelphia's victory over Atlanta.

MARLINS 7, ROCKIES 3 Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado each had three hits and Miami won for the first time this season, beating Colorado.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 2 Christian Yelich became the first MVP to homer in the first three games of the following season, Josh Hader closed things out with an immaculate inning and host Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 2 Reyes Moronta struck out five in two innings of lights-out relief work and visiting San Francisco beat San Diego for its first victory this season.

DODGERS 18, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Cody Bellinger hit two home runs and drove in a career high-tying six runs, Justin Turner added five RBI and host Los Angeles routed Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 3 Brandon Hyde earned his first victory as Baltimore's manager when slow-footed catcher Jesus Sucre was aggressive on the bases to score the go-ahead run, then added three late RBI in a victory over New York.

INDIANS 2, TWINS 1 Greg Allen hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, then Cleveland reliever Brad Hand escaped a bases-loaded jam in a victory over Minneapolis. It was 34 degrees for the start at Target Field.

ROYALS 8, WHITE SOX 6 Jorge Soler had three hits and three RBI, Alex Gordon scored three runs despite not getting a hit, and Kansas City used its speed to beat Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 0 Aaron Sanchez and four relievers combined to pitch Toronto's second consecutive shutout as the Blue Jays beat Detroit.

RAYS 3, ASTROS 1 Tyler Glasnow and four relievers shut down Houston after Alex Bregman's first-inning home run for a Tampa Bay victory.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 2 Mark Canha hit a two-run home run in the fourth that held up for Brett Anderson, and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles.

MARINERS 6, RED SOX 5 Jay Bruce hit his first home run, a three-run shot to center field, and the host Mariners continued to dominate Boston’s starting pitching with a victory.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 8, CUBS 6 Joey Gallo hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning and Texas rallied to beat visiting Chicago, long after Yu Darvish flopped in his return to Arlington.

