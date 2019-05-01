2 killed in multi-vehicle wreck along Arkansas interstate, police say

A Freightliner pushed a pickup into the back of another tractor-trailer Tuesday, killing the driver and passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck along an eastern Arkansas interstate, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said at least six vehicles – mostly commercial trucks – were involved in the crash, which happened just after 4 p.m. along Interstate 55 near Marion.

Officials said Surjit Bhatia, a 52-year-old truck driver from Ontario, Canada, struck a Ford F-150, pushing it into the back of another Freightliner as Bhatia’s truck struck four other vehicles.

Police identified the F-150 driver as 74-year-old Jerry Ming and passenger Rose Ming, 68, both of Marked Tree. They suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

A report listed three other people as injured, but the extent of their injuries wasn't indicated.

Troopers noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 138 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.