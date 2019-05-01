After extending offer, Neighbors hopes to land another Oklahoma product

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors has two commitments from Oklahoma, and he’s hoping for another after extending a scholarship offer to Ashlyn Sage on Tuesday,

Neighbors has pledges from junior guard Rylee Langerman of Christian Heritage in Del City, Okla., and sophomore post player Emrie Ellis of Ada Vanoss for the 2020 and 2021 classes, respectively.

Langerman and Ellis are friends with Sage.

“They have been talking highly about the Arkansas program for a while to me,” Sage said. “So it is something that I have been interested in for a while.

Sage (6-2) averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots for the 21-6 Weatherford team as a sophomore. She also has an offer from Virginia Commonwealth.

“I’m very blessed to be getting this opportunity,” Sage said of Arkansas. “I’m exited to get on campus and meet everybody.”

She and Langerman play on the same spring and summer team. Sage, who plans to visit Fayetteville in the summer, said Langerman and Ellis have talked up Neighbors and the Razorbacks.

“They just had nothing but nice things to say about Coach Neighbors and the rest of the staff,” she said. “They also told me how friendly the people were and how beautiful the campus was.”