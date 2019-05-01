Arkansas sex offender charged after living near daycare, police say

A registered sex offender was arrested in northeast Arkansas after he allegedly failed to tell police he was living in Jonesboro while staying with a family member near a child daycare facility, police said.

Jonesboro police said 31-year-old James Alderson, a level-three sex offender, turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with failing to register with police and living near a daycare or school.

Alderson had been living with a relative in Jonesboro after his home burned down several weeks ago, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The relative’s home was within 2,000 feet of a daycare, police said.

Alderson was previously convicted of possessing or distributing child pornography and is listed as a level-three sex offender in Arkansas, the second-highest tier for offenders.

They’re required to inform the police department when they move because of emergencies, such as a natural disaster, eviction or other unforeseen circumstance.

The affidavit didn’t indicate that Alderson interacted with any children at the daycare.

Alderson was booked into the Craighead County jail with bond set at $30,000 ahead of a June 28 court date.

Records didn’t list an attorney representing him to comment on the charges.