Arkansas teen accused of attacking former employer, 75, with metal object

A 75-year-old Hot Springs man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was allegedly attacked by a 19-year-old former employee Tuesday night, according to witness accounts provided to police.

Hunter Allen Byers of Hot Springs faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, first-degree battery and aggravated assault, after police received information that the teenager entered his former employer's home and struck him several times with a metal object.

Upon arrival to the victim's Ranch Street home, officers discovered him with trauma to his head and face, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

It was later learned that Byers had been fired a few days earlier, according to the release.

Byers is being held at the Garland County jail.