Car search by deputies yields body

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County sheriff's deputies found a man's body in a car that crashed early Tuesday morning after its driver fled from a traffic stop, according to authorities.

The driver, Keith Ashlock, 58, of Pine Ridge was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor counts of fleeing in a vehicle and obstructing governmental operations, each punishable by up one year in jail, and fleeing on foot.

A news release from the Garland County sheriff's office said the investigation was "in its preliminary stages and we expect more charges to be forthcoming."

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The news release said a sheriff's patrol deputy attempted to pull over an unlicensed Cadillac on Arkansas 7 South shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver fled and crashed the car through the gate at Hamilton Pointe Condominiums at 5000 Central Ave.

At that point, the driver fled on foot but was soon located on top of one of the buildings and was taken into custody after he was "talked down" by deputies, the news release said.

The body was found as authorities searched the vehicle for inventory purposes. Sheriff's investigators were notified, and the crime scene was secured for their arrival.

State Desk on 05/01/2019