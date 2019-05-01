Champions travel comeback trail

ENGLAND -- Earle didn't necessarily save its best for last during the Class 2A state track meet, but the defending champions closed the way Coach Albert Coleman knew they would.

The Bulldogs won all three relays and got valuable points in just about every other event to win their second consecutive state championship on a windy Tuesday evening at England High School.

Earle finished with 94 points while Lafayette County, which led most of the way, came in second with 72 points. Magazine took third with 57 points, and Gurdon landed fourth with 50.

"This is big," Coleman said. "These kids put in the time and effort, they work their butts off. They wanted to win this. Any time you win a regular track meet, it's huge. But when you can turn around and can say that you're the best team in the state when it's all said and done, that's a great feeling."

Melbourne, too, can lay claim as the top team in its class on the girls' side. The Lady Bearkatz used quality instead of quantity to dethrone Foreman and capture the state crown.

"These girls, I can't say enough about them," Melbourne Coach Clayton McWilliams said. "They put in a lot of hard work. We've been in a lot of track meets this year, and they just continuously showed up. They compete in everything they do, in every sport they play.

"So to cap this off with a state title, it's really special."

The Lady Bearkatz had a meet-high 76 points and managed to keep enough distance between themselves and second-place Yellville-Summit (68 points) despite having just two first-place finishes. Melbourne racked up three second-place spots and scored when it needed to. Decatur was third with 58.5 points and Quitman, last year's runner-up, was fourth with 46.5 points.

Both winners had to stage comebacks. Earle trailed Lafayette County 69-60 with four events remaining but managed 34 points down the stretch. The Bulldogs closed the deal by winning the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:36.72.

"They got it done," Coleman said. "We have such great support system from our administration, and Coach Williams really helps get these guys ready. We're strong in the sprints and relays, and we knew we'd be able to score some in those events.

"But they just kept fighting and fighting until it was all said and done."

Earle, which also won the 400 and 3,200 relays, got first-place showings from Jaylon Coopwood in the shot put and Devante McKinney in the 110 hurdles.

Melbourne found itself down to Yellville-Summit after six events before catching up and pulling away. Audra Blevins won the pole vault for the Lady Bearkatz with a winning leap of 10 feet, 3 inches. Melbourne also was tops in the 3,200 relay.

"They're such a good group," McWilliams said. "It's all on them. They play softball, basketball, do cross country. They know what it takes to get things done. They went out and did it.

"I just can't say enough about them."

CLASS 1A

Trinity Christian, Alpena prevail

The Trinity Christian boys and the Alpena girls won Class 1A state track and field championships Tuesday in Mineral Springs.

Trinity Christian scored 66 points, 11 ahead of Caddo Hills and Western Grove. Mineral Springs was fourth with 40 points, and Western Yell County and LISA Academy tied for fifth at 35 points.

Alpena totaled 103½ points. Rural Special was second with 66 points, followed by Emerson (50), Kingston (49) and Omaha (41½).

Trinity Christian's Rhett Nelson set the Class 1A state record in the pole vault with a clearance of 16 feet. He also won a state title in the 300-meter hurdles (43.24).

Alpena was led by Alex Hill, who won state titles in the 100 and 400 dash, the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Alexus Anthony won in the high jump for Alpena.

