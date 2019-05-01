Ex-execs at Crain say pay shorted

Five former management executives with Crain Automotive Holdings have sued Crain, its subsidiaries and Larry Paul Crain Sr., claiming the auto dealership shorted them on their pay.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

The former executives are James Morgan of Fayetteville, Greg Creager of North Dakota, Robert Woller of Pulaski County, Jay Myers of Faulkner County and Shaun Sutherland of Pulaski County.

Some of the executives had a compensation agreement with Crain that paid them a $10,000 monthly salary plus a 10% commission of a dealership's monthly net profits. Others claimed they were shorted revenue and assigned inflated or fictitious expenses that reduced dealership profitability.

Creager was unable to include his contract in the filing because the agreement was retained by Crain Automotive's human resources department, the lawsuit said.

Messages left Tuesday for Larry Paul Crain Sr. and others at Crain's headquarters in Sherwood were not returned.

The claims of inflated or fictitious expenses included in the lawsuit were varied.

In some cases, a Crain subsidiary owned or leased real estate on which Crain Automotive had its dealerships. But the Crain subsidiary "would levy excessive rents to each of the dealerships over and above any fair market rental amount in an effort to dilute profits," the lawsuit said.

During Creager's time as general manager of a Kia dealership in Fort Smith, "Crain Automotive did not have floor plan loans on every used car, but Crain Automotive levied floor plan interest on all cars whether they were paid for or not," the lawsuit claimed.

Floor-plan loans are short-term loans commonly used by dealerships for vehicles in showrooms or on dealership lots.

During Woller's time as general manager at Crain Ford in Jacksonville, Woller's dealership was charged "protection against commission" fees on both new and used cars, portions of which were automatically retained by Crain, the lawsuit claimed.

The plaintiffs also claim medical insurance costs were overbilled, costs of services were inflated and excessive management fees were charged for services that were not provided.

Rick Woods, a Fayetteville attorney representing the former Crain executives, called the plan "financial scraping."

Larry Paul Crain Sr. "hired all these guys to be general managers," Woods said.

"What they don't tell them when they hire them to do the work is they're going to scrape a bunch of money off to the side and keep to themselves that aren't really true expenses," Woods said.

