Facebook details privacy steps

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Tuesday in San Francisco that Facebook is redesigning its mobile app and desktop site to promote private group-based communications in which users can more easily message one another, and share news and other items with select friends.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday with more details about his new "privacy-focused" vision for the social network -- including a redesign of Facebook's app and website to let people connect with small groups.

The new features are part of Zuckerberg's strategy for addressing Facebook's growing array of critics, competitors and emboldened regulators. During his keynote speech, Zuckerberg acknowledged the skepticism about the company.

"Look, I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we are serious about this," he said to laughter from the crowd. "We are committed to doing this well and to starting a new chapter for our products."

Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg have apologized repeatedly over the past year for a series of privacy, data misuse and security problems. Last week, the company said it is setting aside $3 billion to cover a possible fine from the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations. Facebook has been a target of hackers, and the platform has hosted hate speech and a live-streamed mass shooting.

Amid all that, Zuckerberg is focusing on Facebook's future by emphasizing private messaging and the social network's role in "communities."

A redesigned Facebook app and desktop version of the site puts private groups in the center of the page. According to the company, more than 400 million users are in "meaningful" groups -- Facebook pages meant to draw people with similar ideas together. The redesign is structured to make it as easy to connect with groups as with individual friends, Zuckerberg said.

Recommended groups will appear on users' homepages, and people will be able to use the same text box to share status updates with friends and a group.

But groups have also caused controversy for the company, especially as communities pop up around extremist topics. Facebook is working to remove groups that have "harmful content," Zuckerberg said, and to de-emphasize groups that share misleading information.

The redesigned mobile app is live for U.S. users now, and the desktop version is coming later this year.

A desktop app for Messenger is also coming later this year -- and Messenger will eventually make end-to-end encryption the default setting for all messages, rather than an opt-in choice.

Facebook executives have said that eventually users will be able to send Instagram and WhatsApp messages from Messenger.

The company's dating service is getting a new feature called Secret Crush that lets people "express interest in" up to nine of their Facebook friends. If one of these users has opted into Facebook Dating, then that person will get a notification saying someone has a crush on the user. If that person adds the original admirer to the Secret Crush list, then Facebook makes a match -- digitally, at least. Facebook Dating, which was announced at last year's F8, is still free for users.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Facebook is also trying to facilitate nonromantic relationships. A "Meet New Friends" feature will make recommendations based on some shared connection -- such as living in the same city or working at the same company. It's an opt-in feature, so users will see only other people who are open to meeting new friends, and vice versa, the company said. It will also be integrated into Facebook Groups.

Inside WhatsApp -- Facebook's most secure app -- the company is making statuses more secure. Only people in each other's contact books will be able to see statuses.

The privacy changes extend to Instagram, as well. Facebook executives say the company is starting to test new features that hide "likes" from photos. Users will still be able to see how many "likes" their photos get, but the number won't appear at the bottom of each post.

Facebook also announced expansions to its hardware devices, including bringing WhatsApp to its video-screen hub Portal and expanding sales of the device to Canada and Europe.

Zuckerberg said last week that Facebook's focus on private communications will be built out over the next five years or more. The model for this, he said, will be WhatsApp, a Facebook service that already offers end-to-end encrypted messaging -- which can be opened only by the sender and the recipient and not by Facebook itself. But that approach comes with its own sets of problems. In India, for instance, misinformation spread on WhatsApp has led to violence and even killings.

A few years ago, the company probably would have rolled out these changes right away and dealt with problems as they came up, Zuckerberg said. But no longer. "We have to change a lot of the ways we run this company," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Barbara Ortutay of The Associated Press; and by Kurt Wagner and Selina Wang of Bloomberg News.

Business on 05/01/2019