Former Arkansas youth services worker gets probation after pleading guilty to sexual indecency with a child

A former Consolidated Youth Services employee received five years of probation after he pleaded guilty Monday to sexual indecency with a child in his care at the treatment center.

Cedric J. Wilson, 29, of Jonesboro, was originally charged with felony first-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor terroristic threatening, according to court documents.

As part of the plea deal, the charges were reduced to a single count of sexual indecency with a child. Wilson will also be required to register as a sex offender and will pay for 90 days of electronic monitoring.

In March 2018, the Jonesboro Police Department received a report of sexual assault of a minor from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

According to the affidavit, the victim claimed Wilson touched his lower body while he was asleep and then offered him a candy bar after laughing off the incident.

Later in the evening, the victim told police that Wilson once again touched him and performed a sexual act on him, according to the affidavit.

Wilson allegedly threatened the victim by telling him if he told anyone what Wilson had done, he would put the victim in a casket, and he also showed the victim a pocket knife during an incident, according to the affidavit.

Security footage supplied by the facility showed Wilson entering the victim's room 23 times between 1 a.m and 3:17 a.m. on March 5, 2018.