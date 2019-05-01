Kid left in vehicle with gun, police say

A Sherwood man was arrested after leaving a 3-year-old in a vehicle with a gun for more than two hours Monday, an arrest report said.

Veterans Affairs police officers arrested Richard Patrick Duggan, 38, on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and carrying certain prohibited weapons Monday after finding a 3-year-old in an otherwise empty vehicle in a parking lot near 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock, the report said.

Officers also found a firearm, magazine and bullets in the vehicle, the report said.

Duggan was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Report says woman bit, kicked deputies

A North Little Rock woman kicked and bit two Pulaski County deputies who arrested her Saturday after she crashed a vehicle into a ditch with her 1-year-old child in the car, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Halea D. Griffitas, 31, on charges of second-degree battery, DWI, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a minor after she kicked and bit the law enforcement officers after a car crash, the report said.

Griffitas told deputies that she had been drinking and taking pills, according to the report. Deputies found her 1-year-old child in the car, which had crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Jacksonville-Cato Road and Cardinal Valley Drive, the report said.

Griffitas was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's roster as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 05/01/2019