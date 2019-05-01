Library system plan calls for more outreach efforts

The Central Arkansas Library System should refocus to more directly assess and address people's needs, and reallocate resources to push its downtown offerings out to more branches, consultants told a steering committee for the system Tuesday.

Representatives of the St. Paul, Minn.-based group Library Strategies presented the committee with a draft of the library system's plan for 2019-22 based on input from staff and community members.

Principal consultant Stu Wilson said the system has some "fantastic assets," including its buildings, committed community members and use of staff. But the library system is "probably behind" in a trend among libraries in the past five years of reaching out and hearing from the community.

The consulting group's findings were the result of a process that began in September, and the findings were turned into a plan that library leaders hope will help the system focus on ways to better serve residents.

"The community wants us to be more outward facing," said Nate Coulter, the system's executive director.

A draft of the plan recommends that the system better connect with the community by removing barriers to access whenever feasible; expand programming outside of library facilities and focus it on needs such as early literacy; and explore options for alternative service models such as mobile, kiosk or locker systems. The latter recommendation could especially help unincorporated areas of Pulaski County that the consultants found did not have adequate access, Wilson said.

Another key part of the plan is to look at allocating resources differently. The consultants found that specialty services at Library Square outside of the Main Library, which include those at the Roberts Library and the Butler Center, were not well-integrated with the rest of the system's operations.

The consulting group also found that the library system's staff is underpaid overall, Wilson said. Coulter said the system had done a study in 2017 comparing Central Arkansas Library System's pay with pay at peer institutions, including those in Oklahoma City and Nashville, Tenn., and had reached the same conclusion.

"It's a work in progress," he said.

Coulter said the last time the library had a strategic plan was 1981.

"Every day we're making decisions here that are resource-related," Coulter said, explaining that without a plan there isn't a way to prioritize needs and services.

The system paid Library Strategies about $30,000 for the analysis, which included gathering input from community and staff members and making recommendations. The Central Arkansas Library System hosted a daylong session for community members to provide feedback in January and had a survey on its website.

The plan will go before the system's board of trustees for approval at its meeting this month. Wilson said there will be a meeting with the staff today to begin figuring out how to practically implement the plan.

The library system -- the state's largest, with facilities in the Pulaski County cities of Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Maumelle, and in Perry County -- has an $18 million budget for 2019.

CALS salary allocation by branch

