Little Rock police officer arrested on harassment charges, relieved of duty after sexual assault allegation

A Little Rock police officer was arrested Wednesday and relieved of duty in February after a police report said he and another man sexually assaulted three women in a night club and waved a bag of marijuana in one of the women’s faces.

A media statement sent just before 6 p.m. Wednesday said Little Rock Police Department probationary officer Edward Taylor, 26, was arrested on three charges of harassment after three women approached police officers working off duty on Feb. 17 at Discovery Night Club at 1021 Jessie Road, and said Taylor and another man had assaulted them.

The police report lists the incident as a fourth-degree sexual assault, but the media release said the two men were charged with harassment.

The women said Taylor and Ocie Brown, 26, grabbed their groins and breasts and a witness said that Taylor flashed his police badge at her, the police report said.

Brown was also arrested on a harassment charge, but neither man was listed in the Pulaski County jail as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.