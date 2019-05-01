Northwest Arkansas company buys Hot Springs shopping center

A northwest Arkansas company acquired Temperance Hill Shopping Center last week for $6.5 million, according to property records.

Signature Square Springdale LLC financed $5.24 million of the purchase through the mortgage it granted U.S. Bank. Columbia Property Management of Texarkana was the previous owner, acquiring the 11.5-acre property in the 4300 block of Central Avenue for almost $6.8 million in 2008. In addition to working in real estate, Columbia leader Alan Ribble owns an oil and gas exploration business in south Arkansas.

Wenjing Xu and An Wei Feng are listed as the principals of Signature Square. A Springdale residence owned by the latter is listed as the corporate address. The company's name is derived from Signature Square in Springdale, a shopping center it acquired in 2017 for $2.5 million, according to Washington County property records.

The Mazzio's Italian Eatery anchored property occupying 3.4 acres on East Robinson Avenue was sold for more than $3.3 million in December. A company listing Feng as its principal purchased more than 33,000 square feet of retail space on Fayetteville's West Joyce Boulevard last May for $4 million. Party City and Mr. Tux are the primary tenants.

Temperance Hill has more than 120,000 square feet of commercial space. In addition to retail, medical and personal service tenants, it's home to Hibachi Sushi Buffet and J & S Italian Villa Restaurant and Bar.

Garland County's contract appraisal service values the property at $7.3 million. Property records show it generates almost $67,000 a year in real property taxes, with most of the proceeds going to the Hot Springs School District.