Northwest Arkansas Naturals homestand

At Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ON THE AIR KYNG-AM 1590; KQSM-FM 92.1

Homestand Schedule

WEDNESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 11:05 a.m.

FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs.Midland, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Midland, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Midland, 11:05 p.m.

This Week's Promotions

WEDNESDAY BBQ sliders are available at The Bullpen concession stand for $1.50 each and six for $6. ... Groups of 20 or more can purchase $5 first base/third base reserved tickets in advance.

THURSDAY It's the first Swepco Education Day of the season as schools can get special reduced rates for tickets.

FRIDAY The first 500 fans will receive a special Naturals T-shirt. ... There will be post-game fireworks.

SATURDAY It's Star Wars Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Star Wars Episode 8 silk throw. ... The Naturals will also wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to fans during the game via a silent auction. ... There will be post-game fireworks. ... There will be half-price specials on alcoholic beverages prior to the game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., along with $1.50 BBQ sliders at the Bullpen concession stand.

SUNDAY The first 800 fans will receive a T-shirt. ... Kids 12-and-younger receive a voucher for a free hot dog, kids Clif bar and a 12-ounce soda. ... Kids can also run the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. ... It's also Bark in the Park where dogs can come to the game with a paid ticket for its owner.

MONDAY Fans can get hot dogs for $1 and Ozarks Electric customers can purchase dugout premium tickets for $5.

TUESDAY It's the second Swepco Education day of the season where kids' groups can purchase tickets at a reduced rate. ... In addition, Arvest Bank customers can purchase dugout premium tickets for $5.

SHORT HOPS Northwest Arkansas (10-15) went 2-6 on the recent road trip to Midland and Corpus Christi and will turn around and play the same two teams for the next seven games at Arvest Ballpark. ... The Naturals pitching staff gave up 50 runs in the eight games on the road trip. ... Naturals center fielder Nick Heath, who leads the league with 13 stolen bases, left Monday's game in Midland after crashing into the wall while attempting to make a leaping catch in the fifth inning. ... NWA infielder Gabriel Cancel enjoyed a strong road trip, hitting .344 (11-of-32) with three home runs, three doubles, and 11 RBIs and leads the Texas League with 22 RBIs and is tied for the lead with six homers, but the Naturals have only hit 10 home runs as a team, worst in the league. ... NWA does lead the league with 39 stolen bases, 12 more than second-place Corpus Christi.

Ticket Packages

• Home plate/Super Premium: $14

• Dugout Super Premium: $13

• Dugout Premium: $11

• Reserved: $9

• Grass Berm: $8

*Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

ONLINE www.nwanaturals.com

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a clear bag policy at all home events at Arvest Ballpark.

Each ticketed fan is allowed to bring in one (1) clear bag and/or a small clutch purse and one (1) clear unopened bottle of water.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

• A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

All types of bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted; however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements set forth by the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy but will be required to go through the bag check lines set up near the main gate. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.

Sports on 05/01/2019