Man, 24, shot in Little Rock; gunfire is latest case of bullets piercing homes while children inside

A 24-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in Little Rock in gunfire that also pierced two nearby homes while children were inside, the latest of several recent cases where bullets entered residences occupied by youths.

More than a half-dozen homes have been hit by gunfire since Friday across the city. In several cases, bullets passed through walls and windows, missing children and adults who were inside, according to past police reports.

The latest shooting happening around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Fillmore Street.

Officers responded there after registering more than a dozen shots on the city’s gunfire detection system. When they arrived, officers found the 24-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The gunfire struck at least four homes in the vicinity. Police noted ten people inside of one of the homes, including four children aged two to seven. A child of unknown age was said to be inside another home.

No one inside the homes was reported to be hurt, and the 24-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He reportedly told police he didn’t know who shot him.

The report didn't indicate where he was when he was hit.

Earlier this week, a man reported finding bullet holes in his 10-year-old’s bedroom wall in the 6900 block of Wakefield Drive, according to police.

The man said he heard about a dozen gunshots before going to sleep and then found the bullet holes as he checked around the home on Monday, a police report said.

No injuries were reported in that shooting.

A Friday evening shootout in the 2400 block of South Howard Street occurred as nine children and two adults inside a nearby home took cover inside. At least four bullets passed through their homes, according to police.

The children, ranging in age from six to 15, as well as the two adults inside, weren’t injured.

That shooting came hours after an apparent gunfight in broad daylight on Sunday in the 9000 block of West 40th Street.

A man was injured after being shot in the leg, and the hail bullets shattered vehicle windows and hit at least one home.

Witnesses there reported seeing multiple people shooting.

The reports didn't indicate police had made arrests in any of the shooting.