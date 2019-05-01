Razorbacks schedule UAPB for 2 future football games

— Arkansas has scheduled two future football games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Razorbacks and Golden Lions are scheduled to play for the first time on Oct. 23, 2021, and again on Aug. 31, 2024. Both games will be played in Fayetteville.

The 2021 game completes the Razorbacks' non-conference schedule for that year. Arkansas also is scheduled to play Missouri State, Texas and Georgia Southern in Fayetteville that year.

The 2024 game against UAPB will serve as the season opener for both teams and will precede the Razorbacks' game the following week at Oklahoma State.

Arkansas last played an in-state football opponent in 1944 when it defeated Arkansas-Monticello (then-Arkansas A&M) by a score of 41-0.

The Razorbacks ended a longstanding policy of not playing in-state opponents in all sports last year. A modified policy allows Arkansas to play other teams from within the University of Arkansas system.

Arkansas' baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis teams have played teams from UAPB and Arkansas-Little Rock this year.

“As the flagship institution within our state, scheduling games with our sister institutions is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in college football throughout our state while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas system,” Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “We have already witnessed the anticipation these meetings have created in a number of our other sports. This new football series between Arkansas and UAPB will only add to the excitement for these matchups.”

UAPB is the only other school within the UA system to play NCAA Division I football. The Golden Lions compete in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision, which is a wrung below the Razorbacks' status in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“We’re excited to further expand our connection with the University of Arkansas in another historic competition,” UAPB athletics director Melvin Hines said in a statement. “This matchup in football creates a significant opportunity to grow the UAPB brand within the state as well as nationally while strengthening our overall University System.”