Records fall throughout meet

BATESVILLE -- Northeast Arkansas has been very good to the Pea Ridge girls track and field program.

For the second consecutive season, the Lady Blackhawks returned to the region and won the Class 4A state championship.

Tuesday's state crown came at Pioneer Stadium, a year after they won their first in Pocahontas.

"It's a really good feeling. I'm very proud of the girls," Pea Ridge girls Coach Heather Wade said. "They worked hard all season and accomplished what they wanted to accomplish this year."

Pea Ridge picked up 115 points. Magnolia was second with 93 points. Valley View came in third place with 48 points, and Joe T. Robinson (41) and Camden Fairview (38) rounded out the top five in the girls standings.

Magnolia won the boys state championship, its first since 2015 and eighth overall. The Panthers had 96 points. Pea Ridge's boys finished second with 75 points, while De Queen was third (58), Nashville fourth (54) and Crossett fifth (37½).

Sophomore Blakelee Winn and junior Cassidy Mooneyhan led the Lady Blackhawks' charge.

Winn won four individual state titles, picking up victories in the 100- and 200-meter races as well as the 100 hurdles and long jump.

For her first state title, Winn leaped 17 feet, 5½ inches in the long jump, besting Batesville's Taylor Griffin (16-9½) and Tai'sheka Porchia of Camden Fairview (16-8). Winn later took the 100 hurdles title with a time of 15.47, then won the 100 and 200 with times of 12.36 and 26.30, respectively. Winn also was second in the 400 with a time of 1:00.24, finishing behind Magnolia's TiAlone Banks.

"She had a great meet," Wade said. "She's a great runner. She works hard. She's just a competitor."

In 2018 as a freshman, Winn won the 100 and 300 hurdles. With her four titles this season, Winn has won six state individual events.

Mooneyhan set the Class 4A state record in the girls pole vault, clearing 12-7. The previous record was set by Staci Yahn of Mena in 2006 (11-6). It was Mooneyhan's second consecutive pole vault title.

With her mark Tuesday, Mooneyhan recorded the third-best state-record clearance in the pole vault, behind Lexi Weeks (now Jacobus) of Cabot in 2015 (14-0) and Lake Hamilton's Edie Murray (13-3¼) last season.

There were four other state records set Tuesday.

The Gravette girls 3,200 relay team of Gracie Berger, Mikey Larson, Kaylan Chilton and Sally Bird broke the Class 4A state record with a time of 10:07.05. Mountain View held the previous record at 10:09.01, set in 1995.

Prairie Grove's Bekah Bostian came in first in the 1,600 with a time of 11:51.42 to earn the event's record. Melissa Pollreis of Gravette held the record with a time of 11:53.50 in 2006.

Magnolia's Tavvis Harris became the Class 4A record holder in the triple jump. Harris jumped 47-3 to defeat Stuttgart's Timquorian Johnson (44-9½) and his Magnolia teammate Kameron Hill (44-3½).

Hope's Muldrow Nikorean ran a 10.54 in the 100, setting the Class 4A state record previously held by Henri Murphy of Pine Bluff Dollarway.

Harris was Magnolia's only individual state champion. However, the Panthers had four second-place finishes, including Harris in the long jump and Dandrea Green in the 100 and 200.

"They came out today and saw this as a business trip," Magnolia boys Coach Mike O'Dell said. "They took care of business. I'm very proud of everybody's effort."

Sports on 05/01/2019