Sabathia's milestone not enough for Yankees

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws a pitch for his 3,000th career strikeout, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 1

PHOENIX -- CC Sabathia became the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts, but he was outpitched by Arizona ace Zack Greinke in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Sabathia (1-1) arrived in the desert needing three strikeouts to hit 3,000 and got them all in the third inning.

The milestone strikeout came when he got John Ryan Murphy swinging, sending the Yankees pouring out of the dugout. The crowd roared and continued cheering until the big left-hander tipped his cap before hugging his kids in the front row.

Sabathia became the first pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts since Atlanta's John Smoltz in 2008, and joined Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the only lefties to do it.

Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run and a run-scoring single off Sabathia. He allowed 2 runs and 5 hits, and struck out 5 before being lifted with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

Greinke (5-1) won his fifth consecutive game and stretched his scoreless innings streak to 18 before Gleyher Torres' run-scoring double in the fourth inning.

Greinke allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 7⅔ innings. He struck out seven and has 2,481 in his career to move past Jack Morris (2,478) for 38th all-time.

Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six chances.

PIRATES 6, RANGERS 4 (11) Bryan Reynolds led off the 11th inning with his first career home run, and Starling Marte added a two-run shot as visiting Pittsburgh ended its eight-game losing streak with a victory over Texas. The Pirates were scoreless until getting three runs in the ninth off closer Jose Leclerc. Reynolds led off the 11th with a home run off Jesse Chavez (0-1) that landed on the hill in center field. Reynolds has hit safely in all eight games since making his major-league debut April 20.

INDIANS 7, MARLINS 4 Carlos Gonzalez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run, only his second extra-base hit of the season, as Cleveland beat host Miami. Trevor Bauer (4-1) overcame a slow start to pitch seven innings. He allowed four runs and struck out 10. Curtis Granderson hit his fourth home run for the Marlins, who lost their fourth consecutive game and have the worst record in the majors.

TIGERS 3, PHILLIES 1 Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Niko Goodrum added a two-run home run to lift visiting Detroit past Philadelphia. Spencer Turnbull (2-2) pitched six strong innings as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak in their first meeting with the Phillies since 2016 and their first trip to Philadelphia since 2007.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, NATIONALS 2 Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, helping himself by kicking the ball to first base for a key out in a victory over host Washington. Wainwright (3-2) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 6⅓ innings. Harrison Bader drove in two runs and Kolten Wong had two hits as NL Central-leading St. Louis earned its fourth consecutive victory.

BREWERS 4, ROCKIES 3 Jesus Aguilar hit another home run as host Milwaukee, held without a runner for five innings, broke through late to beat Colorado. Jhoulys Chacin pitched six scoreless innings for the Brewers, who have won 12 of their past 14 games against the Rockies, including a sweep of last season's NL division series.

PADRES 4, BRAVES 3 Franmil Reyes hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer added a home run and rookie Chris Paddack turned in another solid performance to lead visiting San Diego over Atlanta. Reyes homered on the 11th pitch of the game, followed by another solo shot in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Paddack (2-1) went six innings, allowing only a two-out, two-run single to Matt Joyce in the second.

METS 4, REDS 3 (10) Rookie Pete Alonso hit a game-winning sacrifice fly off closer Raisel Iglesias in the 10th inning as host New York rebounded from a blown ninth-inning lead to beat Cincinnati and avoid dropping below .500 for the first time this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 11, TWINS 0 Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in seven innings, and visiting Houston backed him with three home runs in a victory over Minnesota. Cole (2-4) struck out 11 and walked three, including the first two batters of the game. George Springer, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman hit home runs for the Astros.

RED SOX 5, ATHLETICS 1 Rick Porcello pitched eight shutout innings and struck out a season-high eight as Boston beat visiting Oakland. Porcello (2-3) allowed only two hits and walked two while winning his second consecutive start. Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit home runs for Boston, which won for the fourth time in six games.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 3, Washington 2

NY Mets 4, Cincinnati 3 (10)

San Diego 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3

LA Dodgers 10, San Francisco 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 5, Oakland 1

Houston 11, Minnesota 0

Toronto at LA Angels, (n)

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4 (11)

Arizona 3, NY Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, (n)

Sports on 05/01/2019