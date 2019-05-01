Sears at Hot Springs Mall confirmed as closing

The general manager of the Sears in the Hot Springs Mall has confirmed that the store is closing.

The store will begin reducing its inventory this week, Christy Eddlemon said. A closing date was not known.

It's unclear if the announcement is part of a larger round of closings, such as the more than 140 locations Sears said it was shedding as part of its parent company's bankruptcy filing last fall. Calls to the corporate communications office were not returned.

The mall's general manager, Scott Green, said the announcement was not a surprise given the retailer's financial difficulties, but he said the timing was sudden.

"We knew it would be coming, but we didn't know when," he said. "We thought they would be here for one or two more years. It's a positive thing for us. We have had several companies contact us about wanting to go in at an end cap. It's large enough that we could subdivide it and make it two or three stores."

-- The Sentinel Record