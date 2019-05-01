Severe weather possible in southern Arkansas later today

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock warned of the potential for severe weather Wednesday. - Photo by National Weather Service

Forecasters predict another round of severe weather across southern Arkansas starting late Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday.

According to forecasters, showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue overspreading much of the state this morning. By this afternoon, precipitation will gradually weaken and taper off from the northwest, with a temporary lull expected.

The National Weather Service predicts that storms will head into southwest Arkansas tonight, with the potential of severe weather and heavy rain.

"It depends on how far south the system goes," Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. "If the boundary stalls out and the border stops on the southern part of Arkansas, then there can be a chance of severe weather in the overnight hours."

Forecasters predict storms that become severe could produce damaging winds and large hail. Two to three inches of rain could occur in places, and this may lead to flash flooding.

A tornado uprooted trees, downed power lines and ripped the roof off a house Tuesday in Boone County, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

It was the only tornado confirmed Tuesday in Arkansas, Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Clarke said some areas in Northwest Arkansas, specifically Polk and Newton counties, received two to three inches of rain over the past 24 hours, while the central region of the state got hit Wednesday morning with one to two inches of rainfall.

Forecasters said that from Thursday through Saturday, the front responsible for the recent storms will slowly move across Arkansas from the northwest. While good chances of rain will continue, high water issues and severe storms should be localized.

"We are seeing some areas where rivers are rising, but no serious localized flooding at this moment," Clarke said. "We have some high areas on Cache, Petit Jean and Black rivers. We also have some small roads underwater, but no flash flooding at the moment."

Forecasters said the front is expected to exit the region late in the weekend, with thunderstorms becoming isolated.