Signing roundup

BOYS SOCCER

DANNY MALDONADO

Danny Maldonado of Springdale High signed to play soccer at Crowder (Mo.) Community College in Neosho, Mo.

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Crowder Community College (Neosho, Mo.)

NOTABLE A two-year varsity team member. ... Helped program claim back-to-back 6A-West Conference titles and a 25-1 conference mark over two seasons. ... Ranks second on the team in goals scored this season with 10. ... He will join current teammate Nelson Barroso, who signed with Crowder earlier this year.

QUOTABLE "This is exciting for me, and I'm proud of myself for this achievement. I chose Crowder because of the high competition level and the great soccer program."

JESUS ALDACO

Jesus Aldaco of Springdale High signed to play college at Ecclesia College

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Ecclesia College (Springdale)

NOTABLE A two-year member of the Red'Dogs varsity who helped the program to a 25-1 record in the 6A-West Conference and back-to-back league champions. ... Team advanced to the state semifinals last season. ... Has assisted on six goals this season.

QUOTABLE "This is a really special day for me. It's always been my dream to play college soccer, so I am really proud of this accomplishment. All my friends are going to play soccer at Ecclesia, so I felt like it was the right school for me."

JOHNNY MIRANDA

Johnny Miranda of Springdale High signed to play soccer at Ecclesia College

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Ecclesia College (Springdale)

NOTABLE Has helped the program claim two straight 6A-West Conference championships and a 25-1 league record over two seasons. ... Plays right and left midfielder.

QUOTABLE "I'm just really thankful to my coaches and my family. This is a really special day to have the opportunity to play in college. This is really big for me. The coach at Ecclesia contact me and said he really liked the way I play, so I'm just thankful for this opportunity."

JOEL GUZMAN

SCHOOL Springdale High

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Ecclesia College (Springdale)

NOTABLE One of three Springdale players who has signed with Ecclesia College. ... Plays right midfield for the two-time 6A-West Conference champions who are 25-1 over the past two seasons. ... Has four assists on goals this season.

QUOTABLE "This is really special because I get to pursue what I love doing. And I get to continue to play with two of my friends on a different team on a higher level."

GIRLS SOCCER

JESSICA ALVARADO

Jessica Alvarado of Springdale High signed to play soccer at the University of the Ozarks

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH University of the Ozarks (Clarksville)

NOTABLE The face of the Springdale High girls soccer team for the past four seasons. ... Has been a team captain for all four seasons. ... Two-time all-state selection and led the program to two state tournament appearances. ... Has scored six goals with four assists this season.

QUOTABLE "This is a big day for me and my family. We have been involved in this journey of traveling to club tournaments and the recruitment. I picked the University of the Ozarks because it is a smaller community and I just fell in love with the school."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASHLEY PEGUE

Ashley Pegue of Springdale High signed to play basketball at Arkansas State Mid-South in Jonesboro

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Arkansas State Mid-South (West Memphis)

NOTABLE A three-year member of the Lady Bulldogs' basketball team. ... Has a 3.1 grade-point average. ... Averaged 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

QUOTABLE "It feels great to have my college paid for doing something that is fun. I went on some other visits, but basically my gut told me to choose Mid-South. I liked the culture and how it feels. It just feels right."

JAQUITA CALDWELL

JaQuita Caldwell of Springdale High signed to play basketball at Arkansas State Mid-South in Jonesboro.

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Arkansas State Mid-South (West Memphis)

NOTABLE Was limited to just 13 games this past season after suffering a torn ACL last summer ... A three-year member of the girls' basketball program. ... Was named the Sixth Man of the Year this season. ... Wants to become an athletic trainer.

QUOTABLE "This was closer to my family. This feels great because I have been playing basketball for a long time and I'm just glad I was able to go somewhere with that."

JENIYA GAUSE

Jeniya Gause of Springdale High signed with Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College

NOTABLE A three-year member of the girls basketball team with a 3.14 grade-point average. ... Averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. ... Scored 485 career points. ... Named to the 6A-West Conference honorable mention team. ... Led the team in assists the past two seasons.

QUOTABLE "I felt like this was the best fit for me. I like the coaches and how they play. This day is important because I am furthering my basketball career, and it's a free education, so that's always good."

SOFTBALL

MADISON CORDELL

Madison Cordell of Springdale High signed to play softball at Ecclesia College

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Ecclesia College (Springdale)

NOTABLE Battled through injuries to be a key member of the softball program. ... Transitioned to catcher from a middle infield position and hopes to continue to play behind the plate at Ecclesia College. ... Will graduate with a 3.5 GPA.

QUOTABLE "It's been my dream to play college ball. I haven't always been the best player, but I have improved over my four years here. I love playing catcher because you can control the game."

VOLLEYBALL

ZOE SCHMIDT

Zoe Schmidt of Springdale High signed to play volleyball at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

NOTABLE An all-state selection for the Lady Bulldogs. ... A three-year starter whose senior season was limited by injuries.

QUOTABLE "I am super excited. When I started playing volleyball five years ago I never dreamed I would someday be playing in college. I never expected anything like this."

FOOTBALL

ELAIU ANDRIKE

Elaiu Andrike of Springdale High signed to play football at McPherson College.

SCHOOL Springdale High

SIGNING WITH McPherson (Kan.) College

NOTABLE A three-year starter on the offensive line for the Bulldogs. ... Started every game since his sophomore season. ... Was a two-time 7A-West All-Conference selection. ... Helped the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

QUOTABLE "It feels good. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue academically and keep my dream of playing football in college."

TRACK AND FIELD

KAITLYN HEFFERNAN

Bentonville High senior distance runner Kaitlyn Heffernan signed a national letter of intent with Oklahoma City University.

SCHOOL Bentonville High

SIGNING WITH Oklahoma City University

NOTABLE Finished fourth in the girls 3,200 meters at the 6A-West Conference meet with a time of 11 minutes, 53.49 seconds. ... Her personal-best in the 3,200 is 11:41.69. ... Finished sixth in the Class 6A girls state cross country meet with a time of 20:08.1 and earned all-state honors while helping the Lady Tigers win the state championship. ... Plays the violin and will study music education.

QUOTABLE "I'm really excited to further improve my times in college because starting out, I didn't think I was going to continue running in college. Since cross country season, I've been able to get those times down, and the opportunity has come and I'm excited to continue to do what I love."

