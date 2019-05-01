Sports Briefs

PREP BASEBALL

Providence Academy claims HCAA state title

Dan Taylor's sacrifice fly drove in Eli Marcotte from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Providence Academy to a 12-11 win over Life Prep in the championship game of the Heartland Christian Athletic Association state tournament Saturday.

With one out, Marcotte walked and advanced to third on an error before Taylor drove him in to clinch the Patriots' third HCAA state title in the past four years.

Providence Academy (11-7) defeated Southwest Christian and Destiny Christian to reach the title game but fell behind 9-5 before scoring six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Life Prep rallied for two runs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

Taylor and Koby Keen drove in three runs each, and Stewart Bivens was 3-for-5 for the Patriots in the win.

Luke Medlin, the fourth Providence pitcher, earned the win, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

