State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

National honor for Brown

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Janeek Brown was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week after winning the 100-meter hurdles in a school-record 12.57 seconds, and running a personal-best 22.67 Friday at the National Relay Championships held at John McDonnell Field.

Brown also ran legs on Arkansas' winning 400 and hurdle shuttle relays. Her 100 time tied for the eighth-fastest all-time in the collegiate ranks, and her 200 time leads the SEC this outdoor season.

MEN'S GOLF

Henderson State's Ford wins U.S. Open qualifier

Mitchell Ford of Henderson State University won the U.S. Open local qualifier Monday at the Hot Springs Country Club and will advance to the sectional qualifier June 3 in Springfield, Ohio.

Ford needs a top-five finish in the sectional qualifier to advance to the 119th U.S. Open on June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

BASEBALL

Seven-run first allows Memphis to hold on

Memphis (22-20) scored seven runs in the first inning and held on to beat Arkansas State University (23-22) 11-9 at FedEx Field in Memphis on Tuesday night.

Cale Hennemann delivered the big blow in the first inning with a grand slam that put the Tigers up 7-0.

The Red Wolves started chipping away in the third inning when Kyle MacDonald had a two-run double to close the deficit to 8-3. After Memphis scored two in the fourth to make it 10-3, MacDonald hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Tyler Duncan singled to score Sky-Lar Culver to make it 10-6.

The Red Wolves closed to 10-8 in the sixth when MacDonald had a two-run double to score Will Huber and Karsen Reid.

However, Memphis answered in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Vaage's sacrifice fly scored Hunter Goodman to make it 11-8.

The Red Wolves closed to 11-9 in the eighth when Culver singled in Huber.

MacDonald led the Red Wolves by going 3 for 4 with 6 RBI.

UAPB loses at home

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-37) was held to three hits Tuesday and scored its only runs on a two-run double by Ryan Mallison in the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss to Stephen F. Austin (21-24) at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Marcus Mendez and Carson Chapman were both 2 for 4 to lead Stephen F. Austin. Mendez hit an RBI triple in the first inning to give the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead, then added an RBI single in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Chapman also had an RBI single in the eighth inning to give Stephen F. Austin a 3-0 lead. After Mallison's double cut the lead to 3-2, Jaime Lovell hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that scored Carson Clowers to add an insurance run.

Race Tittle (1-2) took the loss after allowing 3 earned runs on 9 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 8 innings. Joseph Sgambelluri (2-4) got the victory after allowing 1 hit with 11 strikeouts over his 7 innings of work.

UAFS outfielder honored by Heartland

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith senior center fielder Travis Young was named Heartland Conference hitter of the week Tuesday.

Young hit .600 with 6 hits, including 2 doubles and 2 home runs, and had 7 RBI. He struck out only once and drew three walks.

His first home run -- a grand slam -- came during the second game against Texas A&M International and gave the Lions' the lead, and his second home run came in the third game.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA adds two guards

The University of Central Arkansas signed guards Masai Olokowere from Plantation, Fla., and Lewis McDaniel from Nashville, Tenn., this week.

Olokowere is a 6-5 guard who played at American Heritage High School. He is a Brooklyn, N.Y., native who moved to the Miami area for his senior season, in which he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Olokowere is the nephew of Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat.

McDaniel is a 6-2 guard who played at Ensworth High School. He averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and shot 48 percent overall and 45 percent from three-point range for the Tigers.

