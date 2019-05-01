Tornado hits Boone County

This National Weather Service graphic shows the estimated time of severe weather April 30th for parts of Northwest Arkansas.

A tornado uprooted trees, downed power lines and ripped the roof off a house Tuesday in Boone County, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

It was the only tornado confirmed Tuesday in Arkansas, Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Thunderstorms were still creeping across the state when Smith made that comment. He noted that the northwestern third of the state was under a flood watch and part of that area was still under a tornado watch.

Smith said he didn't yet know the intensity of the tornado Tuesday or how many times it touched the ground. Investigators are to travel to Boone County today to assess the damage.

Robert Hathaway, Boone County's county judge, said the tornado did most of the damage in Bergman and Lead Hill, which are in the county's northeast along Arkansas 7 and about 8 miles apart.

The wind blew windows out of Lead Hill school buildings and ripped shingles from the roof, Hathaway said. A photo of the school showed a jagged tree trunk in front where a large tree had stood before the storm.

"We've got quite a bit of damages," Hathaway said. "No injuries though."

Glenn Redding and David Thompson, two Boone County justices of the peace, were driving around surveying the damage Tuesday afternoon.

Redding said he saw trees and power lines down along Arkansas 7. He also saw a mobile home that had been crushed by a tree.

Redding said a lot of trees were down on Sugar Road, and workers were using a road grader to clear them away late Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson said the damage was "spotty," but where there was damage, "it is fairly extensive."

Redding said a command post had been set up at the Lead Hill Fire Department.

"The response of the emergency management system in Boone County was very good," Thompson said.

Redding also said there was high-wind damage along U.S. 65 a mile south of the Missouri state line. He said the Boone County sheriff's office found debris in and along the highway, but no injuries were reported. Redding said deputies were checking side roads just to be safe.

Smith said there could be more violent weather for Arkansas today.

"It looks like we're still in for some rough weather for tomorrow," he said Tuesday. "Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe, could form and move over the same areas, with the possibility of flash flooding."

A map showing the location of Bergman.

