Trump, top Democrats hit infrastructure deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer leave the White House on Tuesday after talks on infrastructure with President Donald Trump that both described as productive.

WASHINGTON -- The two top Democrats in Congress said on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with President Donald Trump to craft a $2 trillion plan aimed at overhauling the nation's ailing roads, bridges, waterways and other infrastructure.

Emerging from the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said they would meet again with Trump in three weeks to talk about paying for the plan.

"We want to hear his ideas on funding," Schumer said, adding that Trump's views will be a "crucial point" to moving forward on a rare potential area of bipartisan cooperation.

Trump, a Republican who campaigned on addressing the nation's aging infrastructure, unveiled a plan last year that received a cool reception from members of both parties, who said he had not presented a viable way to pay for it.

The plan focused on $1.5 trillion in new spending on infrastructure over the coming decade but relied heavily on states, localities and the private sector to cover the costs.

Pelosi requested Tuesday's meeting with Trump, in part to change the conversation from impeachment to infrastructure and to demonstrate that Democrats want to proceed with a policy agenda and not merely with oversight investigations of the president.

For Trump, an infrastructure deal would provide him with a bipartisan achievement he could point to while campaigning.

Schumer and Pelosi characterized the meeting with Trump as productive, and Pelosi said she is hopeful Democrats can work with the White House despite friction over ongoing congressional investigations of the administration.

"We cannot ignore the needs of the American people as we go forward," she said.

Schumer told reporters that there is nothing wrong with pursuing both oversight and legislation along parallel tracks.

"In previous meetings, the president has said 'if these investigations continue, I can't work with you,'" Schumer said.

"He didn't bring it up. I believe we can do both at once," Schumer added. "The two are not mutually exclusive, and we were glad he didn't make it that way."

In a joint statement Tuesday afternoon, Pelosi and Schumer said the purpose of the meeting "was to find out the amount of investment the president was willing to agree to. We were pleased he suggested $2 trillion."

Schumer said the two sides agreed that infrastructure investments create jobs and make the United States more competitive economically with the rest of the world.

"Originally, we had started a little lower. Even the president was eager to push it up to $2 trillion, and that is a very good thing," Schumer said.

The two Democrats added that all sides "have an historic opportunity to build infrastructure for the future, and an urgency to address the safety needs that our crumbling infrastructure represents. Every congressional district in America has urgent needs, which any big and bold initiative must address."

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also called the meeting productive and spoke of the need for bipartisan cooperation, but she made no mention of a $2 trillion figure.

"The United States has not come even close to properly investing in infrastructure for many years, foolishly prioritizing the interests of other countries over our own," Sanders said.

The issue of paying for a plan looms large.

Schumer told reporters that Trump did not rule out tax increases -- an idea many Republicans are loath to embrace, especially with an election around the corner -- but offered no specifics.

"The ball is in their court," Schumer said. "We told him that, it was repeated over and over again, that unless he is willing to come up with the pay-fors for this large package, it will never get done, and he agreed. And so we agreed to meet in three weeks, the same group, and they would present what their pay-fors would be, and I thought that was encouraging."

Sen. Thomas Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, was also encouraged by Trump's commitment to funding the plan.

"The key to the discussion, really, was the willingness of the president," Carper said. "By the end of the meeting, he said, 'I have responsibility to lead on this front as well, and I'm prepared to do so.'"

Before the meeting, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that Trump had not endorsed the idea of paying for infrastructure with an increase in the federal gas tax, a move backed by some Democrats and business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"There are many different ways to pay for it," she said. "You could have private-public partnerships. I know the Democrats will want to raise taxes. They want to raise taxes for everything."

Democrats have suggested paying for infrastructure by rolling back the Republican tax cuts that Trump signed into law in 2017.

Republicans, however, ruled that idea out.

"That's a nonstarter," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., a moderate member of the tax-levying Ways and Means Committee, said he was "very hard-pressed" to see any rollback of GOP tax cuts passing muster with Republicans. He said he was suspicious that Pelosi and Schumer were instead playing political games with the issue.

"What I'm afraid is happening here is that they are not going to put any proposal out, and they are going to say to the White House: 'See, you were the one that was supposed to come up with the tax increases. And because you won't, we're not going to negotiate any further,'" he said. "That's classic D.C. The American people are going to see right through that."

Before the meeting, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney cast doubt on whether a deal could be cut with Democrats.

"I hope that negotiations go well today, but if they don't, it would not surprise me," Mulvaney said, adding that he thinks there's a greater likelihood of a revamped trade deal with Canada and Mexico passing Congress than an infrastructure plan.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Mulvaney told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo that the real sticking point in his view is not how much to spend or how to pay for infrastructure, but a desire by the White House to change environmental laws so roads and other projects can be built more quickly.

"Everyone agrees we should do it," Mulvaney said of an infrastructure plan. "The disagreement isn't even so much on funding. The issue is that it takes so long to do projects."

Still, advocates for an infrastructure package boost see a narrow window for action.

"I think a deal can be had if everybody is willing to put their battle axes away for a period," said former Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, who served as chairman of the House's transportation committee for six years.

Schumer told reporters that the bulk of Tuesday's meeting at the White House focused on what kind of investments should be made. Besides spending on roads and bridges, there was agreement that money should be aimed at extending broadband Internet connectivity in rural areas and inner cities, as well as improving power grids, Schumer said.

In a letter to Trump on Monday before the meeting, Pelosi and Schumer also said any infrastructure bill must address "clean energy and resiliency priorities" and expand "beyond transportation and into broadband, water, energy, schools, housing and other initiatives."

They also called for "strong Buy America, labor, and women, veteran and minority-owned business protections" -- provisions important to key players in the Democratic coalition.

In her statement, Sanders also mentioned other areas of potential investment, including improving railroads and modernizing air travel.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Erica Werner, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; by Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; and by Annie Karni, Emily Cochrane and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.

Photo by AP file photo

Mick Mulvaney is shown in this 2018 file photo.

A Section on 05/01/2019