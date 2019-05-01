UALR offers budget with $6.9M deficit

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has submitted a budget to the University of Arkansas System office that contains a $6.9 million deficit.

That deficit is higher than the $6 million that administrators said would be left in the budget proposal, after revised projections anticipated a slightly higher overall deficit before cuts. The budgeted deficit constitutes 4 percent of the university's budget.

The budget proposal comes at a time of declining enrollment at UALR, which has lost 20 percent of its student enrollment since 2010.

The system's board of trustees will meet later this month and will vote on each of the system schools' budgets.

After submitting the budget proposal late Monday, UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson sent a message to students Tuesday telling them they were the university's "top priority" in the changing budget.

The university projects a $12.5 million budget deficit for the coming fiscal year, about the same as the current fiscal year's expected deficit. To reduce that, at least temporarily, leaders have proposed three major cuts: about $3 million through a hiring freeze on nonessential personnel, another $1.8 million through expected personnel departures in the coming year, and another $1.4 million in scholarships not awarded.

The remaining deficit will be covered through university reserves.

The proposal will give the university "breathing room," Rogerson said, allowing university leaders to focus on increasing enrollment and eventually adding revenue as a result.

"I think these are the three [cuts] that cause the least amount of pain and also enable us to reduce ... the number of staff and faculty on the campus without considering layoffs," he said.

The university has draft enrollment and retention plans that outline efforts for the next three academic years. A committee has been formed to review the retention plan, Rogerson said, but not yet for the enrollment plan.

Some faculty said last week that the enrollment plan did not go far enough to recommend actions the university could immediately take to improve enrollment.

Faculty senate members expressed frustration Friday with administration in an hour-and-a-half discussion with Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Steve McClellan over a lack of initiative and communication on the budget issues.

"These cuts need to be well thought through and made with precision so as not to undermine or change the scope and mission of the university," Amanda Nolen, president of the UALR Faculty Senate, wrote in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday. "The faculty, staff, students, and Central Arkansas deserve this university to be shaped by design and not by accident."

Since last Wednesday, nearly 300 students have joined a closed Facebook group, "All in for UA Little Rock...Students!," that seeks to organize "students who are just sick and tired of it."

"The time for words has passed," the group's description reads. "SGA [Student Government Association] has worked extremely hard since I started here to bring attention to the issues and give us a voice. But the University tries to drown that voice out with broad statements that everything is a-okay, when it really isn't.

"Whether you've been impacted by the decrease in course offerings, the loss of adjunct professors, the ever-declining budget for student activities, the less-than-good-but-not-quite-terrible food options, the lackluster state of our campus life, the invasion of non-college students on our campus, parking issues, administration woes, or anything else: this is the group for you."

University draft plans to address enrollment and student retention discuss few of those things, focusing largely on the processes surrounding enrollment and retention.

Chris Stephens, the UALR student who created the Facebook group, expressed concern about cuts happening to faculty and nonadministration personnel but said the budget isn't his biggest concern.

For years, he said, students have felt administration did not communicate with students about their plans or seek input.

Stephens said he created the Facebook group to give students a voice and come up with a plan to improve the Trojan Grill. The university on Monday announced changes to the grill, and Stephens said students did not know the changes were coming.

One thing administrators and students agree on is frustration with the presence of eStem Public Charter High School students on campus. The university and eStem leaders have not come to an agreement on moving the high school students out of the student center during lunch time, which is a desire of the university.

Placing eStem on the UALR campus was an idea of prior university administration. Leaders at eStem hoped to increase their students' access to university resources and dual enrollment in university science, technology, engineering and math courses.

The eStem school's student population is expected to grow by more than 100 students next year, but Rogerson said the university and eStem have no plan in place for where to seat the projected continual increase in the number of high school students on campus.

Rogerson sent Tuesday's message to students after the faculty senate voted to ask Rogerson to work with them to craft a positive message for students amid the budget cuts. Some faculty said they wanted students to remember that the university is a good school and that the cuts are a small percentage of the school's overall budget.

"As we work to address a balanced budget, we are simultaneously making improvements in areas of student concern, including admissions and recruitment, academic advising, diversity initiatives, retention of students through degree completion, dining solutions, financial aid, and scholarships," Rogerson's message reads.

"Many factors have contributed to the budget deficit this year, including a decline in enrollment and changes in the budgeting process," it continues. "We have examined these issues and are working hard on plans to grow the university. You are at the center of our decision making.

"The budget challenges we are experiencing aren't unique to UA Little Rock. Many of the nation's most prestigious universities are facing the same concerns. Like other universities, we are being asked to do more with less. While it is easy to be discouraged, I find myself each day inspired by your accomplishments in the classroom and in the community. We are truly a university that for the past 90 years has changed students' lives and strengthened central Arkansas.

"I thank you for making UA Little Rock your college home and want to reassure you that in spite of the tough times, we will persevere and emerge a more vibrant university."

Nolen said Tuesday she was glad Rogerson sent the memo to students putting "the current budget issue into perspective."

UALR's budget has varied in recent years, according to records. The current year's budget was set for $173.3 million, although university leaders made cuts to the maintenance budget and instituted hiring freezes during the year, eventually expecting a $12 million shortfall to be covered using reserves.

Ten years ago, the school had a budget of $140.5 million. It went up from there until the 2014-2015 school year, then went down again, back up, down again, and then up again for the highest budget during the past decade, this year's $173.3 million.

Its enrollment during the 2009-2010 school year was 13,132 students, making it the second-largest college or university in Arkansas. This fall, it enrolled 10,525 students, making it the fifth-largest college or university in the state.

Photo by John Sykes Jr.

UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson is shown in this file photo.

