Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB evacuated briefly after car hit gas main near campus

by Dale Ellis | Today at 11:59 a.m. 0comments

PINE BLUFF — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was evacuated for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning after a car slid off University Drive in the rain shortly before 10:30 a.m. and sheared off a gas main in front of the campus.

The evacuation order was given at 10:29 a.m. and was cancelled about 11:15, according to Janet Broiles, chief of staff for Chancellor Lawrence Alexander.

CenterPoint Energy crews shut off the gas supply to the main and the evacuation order was lifted, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT