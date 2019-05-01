UAPB evacuated briefly after car hit gas main near campus

PINE BLUFF — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was evacuated for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning after a car slid off University Drive in the rain shortly before 10:30 a.m. and sheared off a gas main in front of the campus.

The evacuation order was given at 10:29 a.m. and was cancelled about 11:15, according to Janet Broiles, chief of staff for Chancellor Lawrence Alexander.

CenterPoint Energy crews shut off the gas supply to the main and the evacuation order was lifted, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said.