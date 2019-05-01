Venezuelans spill into streets

Motorcycle-riding units of loyalist Bolivarian National Guard troops fire tear gas at opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during one of several clashes Tuesday in the streets of Caracas.

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets Tuesday to call for a military uprising that drew quick support from President Donald Trump's administration but also fierce resistance from forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

Violent street battles broke out in parts of Caracas in what was the most serious challenge yet to Maduro's socialist rule.

In a Tuesday night appearance on national television, Maduro declared that the opposition had attempted to impose an "illegitimate government" with the support of the United States and neighboring Colombia. He said Venezuela had been a victim of "aggression of all kinds."

Meanwhile, Guaido sought to keep the momentum going at the end of the day by releasing his own video message in which he pressed Venezuelans to take to the streets again today.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration was waiting for three key officials, including Maduro's defense minister and head of the supreme court, to act on what he said were private pledges to remove Maduro.

The events began early Tuesday when Guaido, flanked by a few dozen National Guardsmen and some armored crowd-control vehicles, released a three-minute video shot near the Carlota air base urging a final push to topple Maduro.

Leopoldo Lopez, Guaido's political mentor and the nation's most-prominent opposition activist, stood alongside him. Detained in 2014 for leading a round of anti-government unrest, Lopez said he had been released from house arrest by security forces adhering to an order from Guaido.

"I want to tell the Venezuelan people: This is the moment to take to the streets and accompany these patriotic soldiers," Lopez declared.

As the two opposition leaders coordinated actions from a highway overpass, troops loyal to Maduro fired tear gas from inside the adjacent air base.

A crowd that quickly swelled to a few thousand scurried for cover, reappearing later with Guaido at a plaza a few blocks from the disturbances. A smaller group of masked young people stayed behind on the highway, lobbing rocks and Molotov cocktails toward the air base and setting a government bus on fire.

In the mayhem, several armored utility vehicles careened over a berm and drove at full speed into the crowd. Two demonstrators, lying on the ground with their heads and legs bloodied, were rushed away on a motorcycle as the armored vehicles sped away, dodging fireballs thrown by the demonstrators.

Later Tuesday, Lopez and his family sought refuge in the Chilean ambassador's residence in Caracas. There were also reports that 25 troops who had been with Guaido fled to Brazil's diplomatic mission.

Maduro, meanwhile, tried to project an image of strength, saying he had spoken to several regional military commanders who reaffirmed their loyalty.

"Nerves of steel!" he said in a message posted on Twitter.

Flanked by top military commanders, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez condemned Guaido's move as a "terrorist" act and "coup attempt" that was bound to fail like past uprisings.

"Those who try to take Miraflores with violence will be met with violence," he said on national television, referring to the presidential palace where hundreds of government supporters, some of them brandishing firearms, had gathered in response to a call to defend Maduro.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the "right-wing extremists" would not succeed in fracturing the armed forces, which have largely stood with the socialist leader throughout the months of turmoil.

"Since 2002, we've seen the same pattern," Arreaza said. "They call for violence, a coup, and send people into the streets so that there are confrontations and deaths. And then from the blood they try to construct a narrative."

But in a possible sign that Maduro's inner circle could be fracturing, the head of Venezuela's secret police penned a letter breaking ranks with the leader.

Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, the head of Venezuela's feared SEBIN intelligence agency, wrote a letter to the Venezuelan people saying that while he has always been loyal to Maduro it is now time to "rebuild the country." He lamented that corruption has become so rampant that "many high-ranking public servants practice it like a sport."

"The hour has arrived for us to look for other ways of doing politics," he wrote. "To build the homeland our children and grandchildren deserve."

Protesters erected barricades of debris at several downtown intersections about 10 blocks from the presidential palace, but police in riot gear moved in quickly to clear the roads. Most shops and businesses were closed and the streets of the capital unusually quiet, as people huddled at home.

Guaido said he called for the uprising to restore Venezuela's constitutional order, broken when Maduro was sworn in earlier this year for a second term after elections boycotted by the opposition and considered illegitimate by dozens of countries.

"The armed forces have taken the right decision," said Guaido. "With the support of the Venezuelan people and the backing of our constitution they are on the right side of history."

Anti-government demonstrators gathered in several other cities, although there were no reports that Guaido's supporters had taken control of any military installations.

BOLTON CITES 'OPTIONS'

Outside the White House, Bolton met with reporters and addressed the Maduro regime's accusation that he was fighting off a coup attempt, adding that it would be a "big mistake" for Maduro to use any force against protesters.

"Nicolas Maduro and those supporting him, particularly those not Venezuelan, should know all options are on the table," Bolton said.

He said he was waiting for key power brokers including Padrino, Venezuelan Chief Justice Maikel Moreno and the head of the presidential guard to make good on their commitments to achieve the peaceful transfer of power to Guiado.

"All agreed that Maduro had to go. They need to be able to act this afternoon, or this evening, to help bring other military forces to the side of the interim president," Bolton said. "If this effort fails, [Venezuela] will sink into a dictatorship from which there are very few possible alternatives."

Bolton said a peaceful transfer of power from Maduro to Guaido could still occur if "enough figures depart from the regime and support the opposition."

He and others in the administration also called on Cuba to withdraw support. The U.S. has said about 20,000 Cubans provide security assistance to the Maduro government. Cuba denies that and says most of those people are medical workers.

Bolton also said that the Trump administration had warned the Russian government, which delivered military planes full of personnel and support in recent weeks, not to interfere with the situation unfolding on the ground.

"We've made it clear to Russia in both public and private statements," Bolton said, "that we regard the actions they've taken in Venezuela as something we regard with the utmost seriousness."

As the events in Venezuela unfolded, U.S. officials expressed support for the opposition in a series of tweets.

Trump tweeted, "The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!" and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios!"

Trump also threatened sanctions and "a full and complete" embargo on Cuba, which he said must stop "military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has strongly backed Guaido, issued a call for the military to rise up: "This is the moment for those military officers in #Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President [Guaido], in this effort to restore democracy," he tweeted. "You can write history in the hours & days ahead."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also offered support.

"We're very, very hopeful that this will be the first step in leading to the restoration of democracy in Venezuela," Pompeo said after leaving a lunch with Senate Republicans.

The Treasury Department released a statement, offering "sanctions relief" to officials aligned with Maduro who switch loyalties to Guaido.

Still, the Trump administration was caught slightly off-guard by Guaido's decision to set off the campaign on Tuesday. Elliott Abrams, the special representative for Venezuela, said the administration had expected major marches and protests to take place today for the May Day holiday.

At some point after that, Abrams said, U.S. officials had been led to believe that the chief judge of Venezuela's Supreme Court, the defense minister and the chief of the presidential guard would declare their support for the constitution and, by extension, renounce Maduro's leadership. Abrams said U.S. officials believed such a step would galvanize public support for Guaido.

"What was going to happen, we were told, was that they would announce their support for the constitution," he told reporters at the State Department.

That did not occur and Abrams said "the situation on the ground remains confused." Nonetheless, Abrams said he had been in contact with Guaido by text message at midafternoon and the opposition leader seemed "buoyant and determined."

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Smith, Christopher Torchia, Joshua Goodman, Matthew Lee and Ben Fox of The Associated Press; by Mariana Zuniga, Anthony Faiola, Terrence McCoy and John Hudson of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The New York Times.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (center) greets supporters Tuesday in Caracas after calling for an uprising by the military. His call appeared to be meeting with limited support.

Anti-government protesters face off with armored vehicles of soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an attempted military uprising Tuesday in Caracas.

