2021 Wynne offensive lineman has tools to go D1

Wynne sophomore offensive lineman Terry Wells has all the tools needed be a major-college prospect and he’s already grabbed Arkansas' attention.

Yellowjackets coach Van Paschal has no doubt the 6-foot 4, 280-pound Wells is a Division 1 prospect.

“Besides big and strong and smart, he plays hard every down,” Paschal said. “After 34 years of coaching he is a definite D1. He could be the blindside tackle for spread teams throwing the ball.”

Arkansas defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram recently visited the school.

“Coaches are recruiting now,” Paschal said. “Arkansas is aware and wants to get him to camps. I expect Memphis and ASU (Arkansas State) to follow suit once they get by here.”

Wells, who has a 4.0 grade point average, is a joy to coach.

“Great kid, great manners, very respectful and friendly,” Paschal said.

He has a bench press of 295 pounds and 250 in the power clean.

“His box squat was 495 today with marginal help,” Paschal said.