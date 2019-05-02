Sections
Barr defends his actions on Mueller filing

‘Didn’t exonerate’ Trump, he testifies to Senate panel by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Attorney General William Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he was surprised that special counsel Robert Mueller reached no conclusion on obstruction of justice on President Donald Trump. Barr said he felt compelled to conclude that the president had not committed a crime.

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr pushed back Wednesday at complaints over his handling of the Russia investigation report, saying he didn't exonerate President Donald Trump because that's not the job of the Justice Department.

Testifying for the first time since releasing Mueller's report, Barr faced sharp questioning from Senate Democrats who accused him of making misleading comments and of trying to protect the president.

Barr separately informed the House Judiciary Committee that he would not appear for its scheduled hearing today because of the panel's insistence that he be questioned by committee lawyers as well as lawmakers.

At Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee session, Barr said he had been surprised Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump had tried to obstruct justice and that he had felt compelled to step in with his own judgment that the president had committed no crime.

"I'm not really sure of his reasoning," Barr said of Mueller's obstruction analysis, which neither accused the president of a crime nor exonerated him. If Mueller felt that shouldn't make a decision on whether to bring charges, Barr added, "then he shouldn't have investigated. That was the time to pull up."

Though Mueller reached no conclusion on obstruction, he did report that his probe established no criminal conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia. Barr asserted that Trump was "falsely accused" during the investigation and that the president therefore lacked the criminal intent required to commit obstruction.

"I didn't exonerate. I said that we did not believe that there was sufficient evidence to establish an obstruction offense which is the job of the Justice Department, and the job of the Justice Department is now over," Barr said.

Barr was also perturbed by a private letter that Mueller, a longtime friend, sent him March 27 complaining that the attorney general did not provide the proper context of the special counsel's findings in a four-page memo summarizing the report's main conclusions. The attorney general called the note "a bit snitty."

"I said 'Bob, what's with the letter? Just pick up the phone and call me if there is an issue,'" Barr said.

Democrats on Wednesday accused Barr of lying under oath last month when he denied that Mueller's team was unhappy with how their work had been characterized.

Barr downplayed the special counsel's complaints, saying they were mostly about process, not substance, while raising a few objections of his own in the other direction. He said Mueller did not, as requested, identify grand jury material in his report when he submitted it, slowing the public release of the report as the Justice Department worked to black out sensitive information.

"His concern was he wanted more out," Barr said. He said Mueller did not say that Barr had inaccurately characterized the investigation.

Barr also said Mueller's letter followed days of negative media coverage about the report and suggested that there might be a connection.

"My view of events was that there was a lot of criticism of the special counsel for the ensuing few days, and on Thursday, I got this letter," he said.

Barr also insisted that once Mueller submitted his report, his work was done and the document became "my baby."

"It was my decision how and when to make it public," Barr said. "Not Bob Mueller's."

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the probe was "The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics!"

In an interview Wednesday night on Fox Business Network, Trump said he heard Barr "performed incredibly well." Trump also blasted some of the Democratic senators who questioned Barr, accusing them of "ranting and raving like lunatics, frankly."

REFERENCE TO CLINTON

Wednesday's Senate hearing gave Barr his most extensive opportunity to date to defend recent Justice Department actions, including a news conference before the report's release and his decision to release a brief letter on the investigation's findings two days after getting the report.

But the hearing, which included three Democratic presidential candidates, also laid bare the partisan divide over the handling of Mueller's report.

Some Republicans focused on the president's 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton's email and campaign practices and what they argued has been a lack of investigation of them.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the committee chairman, pointed to "the other campaign" and Clinton's email server as well as the origins of the special counsel's investigation.

As he opened the hearing, Graham read from text messages between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in 2016 to prove that the people investigating the president "hated Trump's guts," as he put it. He also returned to the Democrat-financed dossier on Trump assembled by Christopher Steele and an eavesdropping warrant issued against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"This committee is going to look long and hard in how this all started," Graham said. "We're going to look at the FISA warrant process. Did Russia provide Christopher Steele the information about Trump that turned out to be garbage, that was used to get a warrant on an American citizen? And if so, how did the system fail?"

Citing the same text messages, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the investigation into Trump was an attempt by unelected FBI officials "to overturn a democratic election. And to my mind that's the real crisis here."

Other Republican senators accused Democrats of a double standard for advocating that James Comey, the FBI director who led the investigation into Clinton's private email server, be fired because of his handling of that and then complaining when Trump eventually did dismiss him. And Republicans pressed the argument that former President Barack Obama should have done more to counter Russian interference in the 2016 election when he was in office.

Democrats, for their part, moved to impugn the attorney general's credibility. Some also called for Barr to resign, or to recuse himself from Justice Department investigations that have been spun off from Mueller's probe.

"I think the American public can see quite well that you are biased in this situation and you have not been objective and that would arguably be a conflict of interest," said Sen. Kamala Harris of California, one of the Democratic contenders for president.

They also pressed him on whether he had misled Congress last month when, at an unrelated congressional hearing, he professed ignorance about complaints from the special counsel's team. Barr suggested that he had not lied because he was in touch with Mueller himself and not Mueller's team.

Unswayed, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont said, "Mr. Barr, I feel your answer was purposefully misleading, and I think others do, too."

Neither side broke much new ground Wednesday on the specifics of Mueller's investigation, though Barr did make clear his firm conviction that there was no prosecutable case against the president for obstruction of justice.

He was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's top Democrat, about an episode recounted in Mueller's report in which Trump pressed White House counsel Donald McGahn to seek the removal of Mueller on conflict-of-interest grounds. Trump then asked McGahn to deny a news report that such a directive had been given.

Barr responded, "There's something very different firing a special counsel outright, which suggests ending an investigation, and having a special counsel removed for conflict -- which suggests you're going to have another special counsel."

Barr also said the president did not think he was telling McGahn to effectively write a false statement, noting that McGahn had already talked to Mueller's investigators when Trump is said to have made the request of him.

"You still have a situation where the president essentially tries to change the lawyer's account in order to prevent further criticism of himself," Feinstein said.

"Well, that's not a crime," Barr responded.

"So you can, in this situation, instruct someone to lie?" Feinstein said.

"To be obstruction of justice, the lie has to be tied to impairing the evidence in a particular proceeding," Barr said.

He suggested that "if the president is being falsely accused, which the evidence now suggests that the allegations against him were false," firing Mueller would not necessarily be problematic.

"That is not a corrupt motive for replacing an independent counsel," Barr said.

Also Wednesday, Barr told senators that he suspected his review of the FBI's conduct would turn up more intelligence collection than "a single confidential informant and a FISA warrant" -- suggesting it was "anemic" to rely on just that much information in a counterintelligence probe.

"It strikes me as a fairly anemic effort, if that was the counterintelligence effort designed to stop the threat as it's been represented," Barr said.

Barr also told senators that he has already assigned members of his staff to review allegations that there was "spying" conducted on the Trump campaign before the 2016 election and that he anticipates reporting to Congress at the conclusion of that inquiry.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, Chad Day, Michael Balsamo, Jonathan Lemire and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post; and by Peter Baker of The New York Times.

Photo by The New York Times/ERIN SCHAFF
Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris question Attorney General William Barr during Wednesday’s hearing. “I think the American public can see quite well that you are biased in this situation and you have not been objective and that would arguably be a conflict of interest,” Harris, a presidential candidate, told Barr.
Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gives an opening statement before swearing-in Attorney General William Barr to testify, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

A Section on 05/02/2019

Print Headline: Barr defends his actions on Mueller filing

Comments

  • JakeTidmore
    May 2, 2019 at 8:03 a.m.

    As part of a pointed string of questions during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the Mueller report, Sen. Kamala Harris, the California Democrat and 2020 contender, effectively demonstrated how Barr hadn’t really done his homework prior to clearing President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice charges. And in doing so, she exposed just how much his own biases may have fed into the decision.
    Harris, specifically, asked Barr if he had reviewed all the underlying evidence that special counsel Robert Mueller had compiled in order to draw his conclusions. Barr indicated that he hadn’t, and noted that he simply took Mueller’s written report as the evidence itself, determining that Trump had not obstructed justice after reading it.
    “We accepted the statements in the report as factual record. We did not go underneath it to see if they were accurate,” he said. “We take the characterization of evidence as true.”
    Barr’s explanation seems logical, except that it doesn’t really jive with how he says he came to his final conclusions, Harris noted. In those conclusions, which were initially communicated to Congress via a four-page summary in April, Barr said “that the evidence was not ‘sufficient to support an obstruction of justice offense,’” Harris emphasized.
    As her questions indicated, if Barr didn’t evaluate all the evidence that Mueller utilized, his final conclusion wasn’t really based on the sum of the evidence that was collected in the investigation. Instead, it was based on how Mueller explained the evidence, as well as, of course, Barr’s own judgment.
    “In the Department of Justice, we have cross memos and declination memos every day coming up, and we don’t go and look at the underlying evidence,” Barr tried to explain.
    But Barr’s conclusions also don’t really line up with the report the special counsel filed: While Mueller did not charge Trump with obstruction, he did not clear him of it entirely, explicitly stating that if he’d been able to do so after reviewing the evidence, he would have. Barr, meanwhile, said he was “absolutely” confident in his determination on obstruction during his testimony on Wednesday, despite the fact that he hadn’t looked at the underlying evidence Mueller used.
    (Source: h ttps://vincentidele.c om/2019/05/02/harris-exposes-how-barr-reviewed-little-evidence-before-his-obstruction-decision/)
  • JakeTidmore
    May 2, 2019 at 8:05 a.m.

    From same source:

    Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 candidate and former prosecutor as well, also built an effective case for why Trump’s actions, taken together, could constitute obstruction of justice.
    To make her point, Klobuchar started by reminding Barr that he had previously said that the president convincing a witness to change his or her testimony could be considered obstruction of justice. She went on to list out several examples of Trump engaging in behavior that could meet this threshold, including his statements about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s family members committing crimes ahead of Cohen’s testimony in the House and a private statement from Trump’s personal counsel to former campaign manager Paul Manafort that said he would be taken care of if he didn’t flip.
    While Barr rebutted the specific examples that Klobuchar offered, noting that “public statements” Trump made in the Cohen example would not “pass muster,” for example, he provided her the exact opening she needed to draw a key conclusion.
    “You look at the totality of the evidence, that’s what I learned while I was in law school,” Klobuchar said, listing example after example that the report offered about how Trump treated key witnesses who testified in front of Congress and the courts.
    Like Harris, Klobuchar was among the most effective cross-examiners that Barr faced on Wednesday, setting up a crisp chain of questions that chipped away at the reliability of his analysis.
