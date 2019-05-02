Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Body of man swept away by floods found in southern Oklahoma

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:40 p.m. 0comments

DUNCAN, Okla. — Authorities in southern Oklahoma say they've recovered the body of a 57-year-old man who disappeared after he was swept away by floodwaters while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says the body of Faron Morgan was found in a pasture about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Morgan disappeared Wednesday near Comanche, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. McKinney says Morgan was examining his property on the ATV when water swept him away.

Authorities say the pasture where Morgan's body was found had been flooded by heavy rainfall from severe storms that inundated the region Wednesday.

Morgan is the third person killed in in severe storms in the state. The bodies of a man and a woman who died in separate incidents were discovered Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT