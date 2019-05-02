Democrat Mahony seeks Cotton's seat in Senate

A Fayetteville Democrat who last year ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives launched another campaign Wednesday, this time for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Josh Mahony, who received 32.6 percent of the vote in his race against incumbent Republican Steve Womack in the state's 3rd Congressional District in November, hopes to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Dardanelle in 2020.

In a conference call Wednesday morning, Mahony portrayed Cotton as a politician who has lost touch with the state he represents.

"He left Arkansas for D.C. the first chance he had, and it's plain to me and a lot of folks that he's just using us for his own ambitions. I've had enough of it, and I believe the good people of Arkansas have, too," Mahony said.

The Democrat, who describes himself on his campaign website as a "non-profit leader and small business owner," portrayed himself as fed up with politics as usual.

"Y'all, I'm pretty angry. I'm angry that people in Washington keep telling us how great the economy is when I see so many people here in Arkansas that are busting their butts just to get by. I'm angry that last year, 18,000 people in my state lost their health insurance and that thousands more are being threatened by Washington insiders like Tom Cotton that don't give a damn if people live or die. I'm angry that the one man who should care is so busy kissing up to lobbyists and Washington parties that he's completely forgotten who he works for," Mahony said.

He was referring to people who lost their health insurance provided by the state-run Arkansas Works, a Medicaid expansion program, because they failed to meet requirements for reporting work or other approved activities.

Mahony is the former chairman of the Fayetteville Airport Board and past president of the Ozark Literacy Council board of directors and of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

A native of El Dorado, Mahony fared better than any of Womack's other general election foes, receiving 74,952 votes last year.

The last Democrat to run for the seat, Fayetteville attorney David Whitaker in 2010, captured 56,542 votes -- 27.6% of the total. (Libertarian Steve Isaacson captured 63,715 votes -- 22.7% of the total -- in 2016.)

Mahony also ran unsuccessfully for county judge of Washington County in 2016.

During the conference call, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, predicted Mahony would be an effective advocate for Arkansas.

"I've known Josh long enough to know that he will always be a fighter for us right here at home, and that's what we need. That's what we've been lacking," she said.

She also portrayed Mahony as having the right temperament for the job.

"He listens to people, listens carefully. He listens more than he talks," she said.

Mahony is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for the Senate seat.

Last month, retired Gen. Wesley Clark said he won't enter the race; Democratic Party of Arkansas Political Director John Whiteside had sought to persuade him to run.

On Tuesday, former state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, downplayed the chances that he'll challenge Cotton -- or anyone else -- in 2020. Tucker last year unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

"I guess you never say never, but I'm not actively thinking about it," Tucker said. "I have no plans to run for Congress, in particular, if that's what you're asking about."

Arkansas Democrats portrayed Mahony's announcement as welcome news.

"The party's excited to have Josh in the race," said Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray.

Running in Northwest Arkansas, the state's oldest Republican stronghold, Mahony campaigned energetically and made a positive impression, Gray said.

"Josh worked hard. He is on the right side of the issues. He cares about Arkansans," Gray said.

The Senate race will give Mahony "an opportunity to campaign in all parts of the state and not just in Northwest Arkansas," Gray said, adding, "I think Josh is up to the challenge."

It's too soon to know whether there will be a contested primary, Gray said, noting that the filing deadline isn't until November.

Cotton, who unseated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor in 2014, starts his bid for a second six-year term with a substantial fundraising edge.

His campaign committee had cash on hand of $2,831,908 as of March 31, plus outstanding debts and obligations of $113,890.

In a written statement, Cotton campaign spokesman James Arnold predicted Arkansans will stay the course in 2020.

"Senator Cotton will be re-elected because of his record delivering for Arkansas, including repealing the Obamacare mandate, helping secure funding for Arkansas infrastructure, and being a national leader in the fight against illegal drugs," Arnold said. "Josh Mahony, a perpetually failing candidate who lost his last race by 32 points, supports the Green New Deal, open borders, and sanctuary cities. We look forward to contrasting Senator Cotton's record of service and accomplishment against whomever the Democrats decide to nominate."

Asked whether he supports the type of Green New Deal championed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others, Mahony said: "I haven't had a chance to look into her version of the Green Deal thoroughly. But I do think that sustainable energy is a smart thing to do. But it also doesn't mean that we're doing away with natural resources or things of that nature. Those are always going to be there, too."

Mahony said his previous work with his family's natural resources company in south Arkansas "gives me great visibility into the energy industry."

