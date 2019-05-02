Fishing hot spots

Harris Brake Lake is one of the largest Arkansas Game and Fish Commission-owned lakes throughout the state.

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Big crappie are biting minnows and jigs. Black bass are biting spinnerbaits and plastic worms. Big catfish are biting stink bait and worms.

BEAVER LAKE Striper fishing and white bass fishing are excellent early and late in the river arms and off main lake points on the north end. Crappie are spawning throughout the lake and are biting minnows and jigs. Black bass are spawning and will hit a variety of lures.

LAKE FORT SMITH Bass fishing is excellent at 2-3 feet on topwater lures and plastic worms. Bream are biting worms and crickets on brush piles and rocky points.

LAKE CHARLES Bream fishing is excellent with crickets and worms along the banks around brush piles and stumps. Crappie fishing is excellent on minnows, jigs and Crappie Magnets over brush piles and stumps. Bass fishing is good on crankbaits and plastic worms and chatterbaits near brush piles and rocky points. Catfish are biting worms, blood bait, stink bait and chicken liver.

